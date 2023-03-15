RNG Pioneer Gov Graney to Speak at Appalachian RNG Conference

We listened to what our customers wanted to do, then we developed equipment that would enable operators to use field gas to power their equipment” — Gov Graney, Co-founder of Nacelle Solutions & Avolta

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gouverneur “Gov” Graney and his brother, Patrick C. Graney IV, grew up in the energy industry, as their family founded and operated a petroleum distribution business.

“Around 2012 or 2013, as infrastructure was more available and diesel fuel prices were high, many oil and gas operators wanted to use field gas in their operations to displace diesel fuel they were using for their opertions,” according to Gov.

“We listened to what our customers wanted to do, then we developed equipment that would enable operators to use field gas to power their equipment.”

In 2014, the Graney Brothers founded Nacelle Solutions, working with its O&G customers to significantly displace their diesel usage, and replace it with cleaned fuel gas.

Gov Graney will be one of the speakers at the first Appalachian RNG Conference, slated for April 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, south of Pittsburgh. The one-day program was developed by Shale Directories and the H2-CCS Network.

We are excited to have an RNG pioneer like Gov Graney speak at the conference” stated H2-CCS Network CEO and Founder Tom Gellrich “his knowledge and experience will prove invaluable to conference attendees”.

The value proposition for field gas was clear: lower operating costs, reduce emissions, enhance safety on site, and the reduce truck traffic in local communities.

In the last decade, Nacelle has developed multiple product lines for conditioning and preparing field gas for fuel onsite operations working for over 60+ customers in various shale plays, including the Marcellus, Utica, Permian (Midland and Delaware basins), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Scoop/Stack.

“As Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) projects started to materialize, development companies would reach out to us to upgrade their biogas to RNG.” Gov said.

Discussions centered around Nacelle Solutions deploying its gas processing and conditioning business model to the renewables sector of the energy industry.

“We got into the RNG business early on and from the ground up,” according to Gov Graney

Currently, Nacelle works with developers of RNG from agriculture, landfills, wastewater treatment plants and co-digestion “Each type of RNG project varies in a number of different ways including volume of gas, how the gas needs to be treated, value of the gas, carbon intensity and costs to execute a successful project.,” Graney said.

“We believe the RNG market is just getting started and will continue to grow for a long time,” Graney said. “You’re really talking about waste to energy. That’s a great thing!”