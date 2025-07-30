Rich DiClaudio to Present Infrastructure Academy Regional Training (IART) Facility at AI Energy Conference 2

The IART Facility will provide critically needed skill and resiliency training for the Energy, Utility, Digital/IA and other Critical Infrastructure

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiClaudio, President & CEO, Energy Innovation Center Institute, will share his vision and plans for IART at the AI Energy Conference 2 on October 16, 2025 at the Hilton Garen Inn at the Pittsburgh/Southpointe.

With an estimated budget of up to $135 Million (built in phases) for the first location, it is estimated that the IART will serve as a model for as many as 15 facilities built strategically across the US at a total estimated investment of $2.1 billion.

Set to be constructed in Southwestern Pennsylvania and service the tri-state region of Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio, and West Virginia, the IART Facility will be the nation’s first integrated training and operational site for the future of energy, utility, critical infrastructure, microgrids, on-site power generation, AI data centers, and AI-enabled workforce training.

“A skilled and prepared workforce is key to ensuring Americans energy and infrastructure dominance. EICI’s IART facility is the first-of-its-kind skilled trade training facility to combine utility, critical infrastructure, on-site power, AI, and nuclear fault modeling into a single, operational training environment,” said Rich DiClaudio, President and CEO of EICI. “We’re fusing disciplines that were once siloed—because the future workforce must be cross-trained in the challenges of on-site “all-of-the-above” power stacks, resilience, cybersecurity, and AI.”

“We are pleased to have Rich present IART, his highly innovative approach to address the critical skilled workers shortage in the U.S.,” commented Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network.

