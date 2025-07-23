After Landmark Announcements at the PA Innovation and Energy Summit, Companies Urged to Attend AI Energy Conference 2

The AI energy boom is here, and this conference is the linchpin for companies aiming to lead. Those who skip it will struggle to navigate the Basin’s energy, regulatory, and partnership landscape.” — Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of pivotal developments unveiled at the PA Innovation and Energy Summit, organizations across the energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors are strongly encouraged to attend the highly anticipated AI Energy Conference 2 on October 16, 2025 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe. This event is uniquely positioned to deliver the actionable insights, partnerships, and strategic solutions needed to capitalize on the rapid transformation shaping the AI-energy landscape.

Why Attend the AI Energy Conference 2?

• Strategic Intelligence in a Critical Moment: The surge in AI-driven energy demand—reflected by new projects exceeding 1 GW each—demands immediate action and adaptation. AI Energy Conference 2, presented by Shale Directories and H2-CCS Network, will bring together thought leaders, project developers, and solution providers to share the very latest strategies for scaling AI infrastructure with grid reliability and sustainable power at the forefront.

• Access to Influential Experts and Policymakers: Attendees will connect directly with the authorities and innovators at the heart of major developments—including speakers from industry leaders and emerging ventures reshaping the Appalachian Basin as a national AI hub.

• Unmatched Networking for Growth: Build partnerships and leverage new opportunities with key energy providers, policy architects, site selectors, and financial backers critical to assembling next-generation data centers and energy frameworks.

• Regulatory and Financial Road mapping: Gain essential guidance for regulatory compliance, site permitting, PJM Interconnection processes, brownfield redevelopment, and sustainable financing. Stay ahead of evolving requirements and competitive incentives to shield your projects from costly blind spots.

• Don’t Fall Behind the Curve: As industry leaders assert, skipping this conference means risking technological and reputational stagnation. The region now hosts a quarter of the nation’s data centers leveraging Marcellus/Utica gas, positioning it at the frontier of innovation, resilience, and long-term business growth

Join a Defining Conversation

The AI Energy Conference 2 is not just another event—it’s the linchpin gathering for any company wishing to remain competitive and relevant in the age of AI-powered transformation.

"The AI energy boom is here, and this conference is the linchpin for companies aiming to lead. Those who skip it will struggle to navigate the Basin’s energy, regulatory, and partnership landscape.” — Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network

Now is the time to act. Register for AI Energy Conference 2 and ensure your organization has a seat at the table driving the next era of AI and energy leadership.



For media inquiries:

Joe Barone

President and Founder, Shale Directories

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com

