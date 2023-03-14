Stonebraker Parking Area CLOSED until further notice

Due to below freezing temps and a lot of precipitation over the past week, the Stonebraker Winter Parking area at Lake Cascade is now closed until further notice.

Slushy conditions currently exist both on and around Lake Cascade. As a result, Idaho Department of Fish and Game staff have decided to close the Stonebraker parking lot to reduce the risk of damage to private property. State Parks parking areas (Blue Heron, Van Wyck, Boulder Creek, and Poison Creek) will remain open.

The Stonebraker lot was new in 2022/2023, and was provided due to a partnership between Valley County, State Parks, Idaho Fish and Game, and a private property owner who agreed to allow the use of his property for this access area for a 5 year period. Since this lot is on private property, several site rules were posted to help ensure the property was well taken care of. "We're very pleased with how users obeyed the site rules and helped keep this property looking good during this first year of operation" said Jordan Messner, Regional Fisheries Manager for Fish and Game in McCall. "By being respectful and following the site rules, users helped ensure we can continue providing this opportunity into the future."

The site is being closed in order to prevent damage associated with the muddy conditions that now exist in the area. For more information, contact the McCall Fish and Game office at (208) 634-8137 or email jordan.messner@idfg.idaho.gov