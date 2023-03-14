Submit Release
Selection of Anthony “Scott” Good as Chief Patrol Agent, El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul L. Ortiz announced, the selection of El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) Anthony “Scott” Good, as the new El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent.  CPA Good will assume his duties this week.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony "Scott" Good

CPA Good entered on duty in 2001, as a graduate of the 466th session of the USBP Academy.  He was initially assigned to Calexico Station, in El Centro Sector, California.

Throughout his 22-year federal career, CPA Good has held various positions along the Southern and Northern Border Sectors, including USBP Headquarters, and the Transportation Security Administration.  He has served in such leadership positions as Patrol Agent in Charge, Ajo Station; Division Chief, Laredo Sector; Humanitarian Counselor to the Commissioner, U.S. Customs and Border Protection; and CPA, Havre Sector.

CPA Good earned a Master’s of Military Art and Science in Homeland Security Studies from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio.  He is also a graduate of the Department of Homeland Security Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.

El Paso Sector’s outgoing Acting CPA Peter Jaquez will resume his role as this sector’s Deputy Chief Patrol Agent (DCPA) upon CPA Good’s arrival.  Chief Jaquez has served as the Acting CPA of the El Paso Sector since October 9, 2022.  During his tenure, Acting CPA Jaquez’s leadership, operational experience, and his outstanding partnerships with local, state, federal and international stakeholders has enhanced the operational effectiveness of the El Paso Sector. Currently, the El Paso Sector is recorded as the busiest sector in the nation followed by Del Rio and Tucson Sectors.

“I am grateful and honored to have served the El Paso Sector as Acting Chief Patrol Agent,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez.  “I am looking forward to working alongside Chief Good to continue supporting our workforce, with our very important national security mission, and serving our communities where we live and operate.”

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

 

