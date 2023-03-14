Press Releases

03/14/2023

Governor Lamont Statement on the Passing of Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the passing of Ann Uccello, former mayor of Hartford who was the first woman to be elected mayor of any municipality in Connecticut and the first woman to be elected mayor of a U.S. capitol city:

“Ann Uccello was a trailblazer who was born and raised in Hartford and dedicated her career in public service to the city she loved. She fought to expand housing, ensure that children have access to essential services, and encouraged job growth and opportunities in Hartford. She had a remarkable spirit and energy, and she leaves a lasting legacy on Connecticut’s capitol city. I extend my deepest condolences to her friends and family.”