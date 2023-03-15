R&R Express Acquires LTR to Expand West Coast Operations

Submit Release
PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The R&R Express Family of Companies is proud to announce the acquisition of Load to Ride (LTR), a regional and national transportation leader and logistics provider based in Denver, Colorado.

LTR’s fleet of more than 100 trucks and 200 trailers expands the R&R Express fleet to better serve customers and provides faster transport initiation and overall transit times. The expanded terminal network includes a gateway to the west coast, including California, for cross-dock services and short-term storage.

LTR’s warehouse in Denver, yard for storage, and truck repair shop help keep the R&R Express fleet on the road and maintained to the highest possible safety standards.

This acquisition provides LTR’s customers with a larger national network of carriers for a more sophisticated, technologically advanced transit approach. This results in a more cost-efficient fleet and more stable pricing for customers.

“This acquisition helps strengthen our world-class customer service and provides more logistical and transport options to our customers,” says Richard S. Francis, R&R Express CEO. “LTR benefits all R&R Express customers by providing them with expanded customizable supply chain solutions. This expansion is a good fit that helps both organizations continue to provide best-in-class customer support.”

More About R&R Express
For over 30 years, R&R Express has been the best in class in the logistics industry and in providing efficient, multi-mode solutions to meet customers’ complex transportation requirements while maintaining an honest relationship. R&R Express’ capabilities are enhanced by a proprietary suite of systems and technologies that provide centralized visibility and control of customer loads. This is all accomplished by R&R Express’ One Family of companies, which moves hundreds of thousands of shipments each year using a combination of truck assets and contracted carriers.
