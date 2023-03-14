Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 13, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 13 will include the following:
Monday, March 13 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Clemson Rotary Club meeting, Clemson United Methodist, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson, S.C.
Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend an economic development announcement event in Allendale County, Highway 321 and Barker Mill Pond Road, Fairfax, S.C.
Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the PalmettoPride Art Contest announcement, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
Thursday, March 16 at 2:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 30th anniversary of Signatures Apparel, 327 Miller Road, Mauldin, S.C.
Thursday, March 16 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the 69th Annual Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Fountain Inn Activities Center, 610 Fairview St, Fountain Inn, S.C.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 6, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 6, 2023, included:
Monday, March 6
9:45 AM: Economic development meeting.
10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a virtual Scout Motors media roundtable.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
11:15 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.
11:47 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.
12:20 PM: Agency call.
5:00 PM: Agency call.
Tuesday, March 7
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
10:30 AM: Constituent meeting.
11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.
11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.
12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster met with members of the Clemson University leadership for Clemson Day at the State House and presented an Order of the Palmetto to Nicky McCarter.
12:30 PM: Constituent meeting.
1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.
2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.
2:15 PM: Agency meeting.
2:45 PM: Constituent meeting.
4:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.
6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Clemson University Day at the State House Reception, The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.
Wednesday, March 8
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Secretary William Grimsley, Department of Veterans Affairs.
11:15 AM: Agency meeting.
11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.
11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.
12:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
12:30 PM: Policy meeting.
1:00 PM: Policy meeting.
2:00 PM: Policy meeting.
3:00 PM: Meeting with a local official.
Thursday, March 9
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
9:30 AM: Policy meeting.
10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a news conference to announce the nomination of William Floyd to lead the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.
11:30 AM: Policy meeting.
12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to former State Representative Lin Bennett.
12:30 PM: Agency meeting.
1:30 PM: Policy meeting.
2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Kim Wilkerson at a retirement luncheon, The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.
3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.
3:45 PM: Agency meeting.
Friday, March 10
11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Lockheed Martin ceremony, 244 Terminal Road, Greenville, S.C.
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
2:45 PM: Policy meeting.
3:00 PM: Policy meeting.