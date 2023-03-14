Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 13 will include the following: 

Monday, March 13 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke at the Clemson Rotary Club meeting, Clemson United Methodist, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson, S.C.

Tuesday, March 14 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend an economic development announcement event in Allendale County, Highway 321 and Barker Mill Pond Road, Fairfax, S.C.

Wednesday, March 15 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the PalmettoPride Art Contest announcement, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 16 at 2:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 30th anniversary of Signatures Apparel, 327 Miller Road, Mauldin, S.C.

Thursday, March 16 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the 69th Annual Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce Banquet, Fountain Inn Activities Center, 610 Fairview St, Fountain Inn, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 6, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 6, 2023, included:

Monday, March 6

9:45 AM: Economic development meeting.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a virtual Scout Motors media roundtable.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:15 AM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

11:47 AM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

12:20 PM: Agency call.

5:00 PM: Agency call.

Tuesday, March 7

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:00 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster met with members of the Clemson University leadership for Clemson Day at the State House and presented an Order of the Palmetto to Nicky McCarter.

12:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:15 PM: Agency meeting.

2:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Clemson University Day at the State House Reception, The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Secretary William Grimsley, Department of Veterans Affairs.

11:15 AM: Agency meeting.

11:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

11:45 AM: Constituent meeting.

12:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Meeting with a local official.

Thursday, March 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Policy meeting.

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a news conference to announce the nomination of William Floyd to lead the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to former State Representative Lin Bennett.

12:30 PM: Agency meeting.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Kim Wilkerson at a retirement luncheon, The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:45 PM: Agency meeting.

Friday, March 10

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Lockheed Martin ceremony, 244 Terminal Road, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

