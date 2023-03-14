FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, MARCH 14, 2023

CONTACT: Monica Wood, interim market manager

State Farmers Market

919-733-7417; monica.wood@ncagr.gov

State Farmers Market hosts Spring Craft Fair March 17-19

RALEIGH – The State Farmers Market will host its popular Spring Craft Fair Friday, March 17, through Sunday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Market visitors will find a variety of craft vendors selling Spring wreaths, decorations, jewelry, artwork, pottery and more. The event is free along with free parking on site.

The Spring Craft Fair is an excellent way to shop locally and find unique items to fill Easter baskets or gifts for friends and family.

In addition, shoppers can find year-round vendors in the farmers shed and The Market Shoppes, offering fresh produce, seafood, meats, baked goods, honey, sauces, cakes, wines, lemonade, coffee, soap, snacks and plants and flowers.

The State Farmers Market is one of four, state-operated farmers markets located across North Carolina. It is located at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh, Exit 297 off Interstate 40. The market is also home to Market Imports, Super-Sod, three restaurants and a coffee shop. For more information visit www.statefarmersmarker.org or follow the market on Facebook.

-30-1