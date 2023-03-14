Renowned Coaches Unite to Share Expertise and Insights in New Collaboration Book & Virtual Conference
The world of coaching is about to get a game-changing book, as the highly anticipated Coaches Collaboration Book launches March 24th, 2023 at The COACHES Conference. This new book showcases the collaborative efforts of renowned coaches from different fields, who share their insights and experiences to help readers learn the art and science of coaching.
The Coaches Collaboration Book is a one-of-a-kind book that provides a unique perspective on coaching by bringing together experts from diverse fields, including business, sports, psychology, and personal development. The book aims to inspire and empower aspiring coaches to become successful in their careers by providing them with invaluable insights and practical advice. Three of our coaches will also be keynoting at the conference Dr. LaTonya Jackson speaking on “Limitless Leadership: It Starts with You!”, Dannella Burnett “6 Steps to 6 Figure Events”, Taurea Vision Avant “How Your Book Can Be a Full-Time Business and Inspire The World”.
The Coaches Collaboration Book features 12 coaches/authors, each of whom has contributed a chapter on their area of expertise. These authors are some of the most respected names in their respective fields and have a wealth of experience and knowledge to share. The book covers a range of topics, including leadership coaching, team coaching, career coaching, wellness coaching, and more.
"We're excited to launch the Coaches Collaboration Book and bring together such a talented group of coaches," said the book's creator, Taurea Vision Avant. "Our goal was to create a book that would be a valuable resource for coaches of all levels and provide them with a unique perspective on coaching. We believe we've achieved that goal and are confident that readers will find the book to be a valuable addition to their coaching library."
The Coaches Collaboration Book is not only a valuable resource for coaches but also for anyone interested in personal development and self-improvement. The book provides insights and advice that can be applied to all areas of life, from career and business to relationships and personal well-being.
The book has already received critical acclaim, with early reviewers calling it "a must-read for anyone interested in coaching," "a game-changer for the coaching industry," and "an invaluable resource for coaches of all levels." The book is expected to be a best-seller and is already generating buzz in the coaching community.
To celebrate the launch of the Coaches Collaboration Book, the authors will be hosting a virtual book launch event on March 25th at 7 pm EST. The event will feature a panel discussion with the authors and a Q&A session with the audience. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win a signed copy of the book.
The Coaches Collaboration Book is available now in paperback. For more information about the book and the authors, please visit www.coachescollaborationbook.com.
