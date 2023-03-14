Submit Release
Artisan Bio Extends Cell Therapy Research Collaboration with Takeda Using Artisan's Genome Editing Platform

DENVER, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Bio today announced an extension of its research collaboration with Takeda which leverages Artisan's genome editing technology. The amended agreement builds on the companies' initial research program established in 2020 with a new research plan that includes gene targets of mutual interest to facilitate Takeda's cell therapy research programs.

"Takeda and Artisan both recognize the potential of engineered next-generation cell therapies to address the critical unmet patient needs not addressed by first generation CAR programs" said Artisan Bio CEO Dr. Ryan Gill. "We are excited to continue our collaboration combining our expertise in genome engineering with Takeda's immuno-oncology expertise to accelerate the development of allogeneic cell therapies."

Under the terms of the agreement, Artisan Bio will receive additional funding to provide its genome editing tools for Takeda to use in the research and development of its cell therapy programs. Takeda will be responsible for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of any potential resulting cell therapy products.

About Artisan:

Artisan Bio is a world-leader in CRISPR genome engineering technology and provides drug developers with flexible and broad access to advanced genome engineering tools for the research and commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Our proprietary STAR-CRISPR gene editing platform delivers leading editing efficiencies in multiple cell types including iPSC and T-cells, and is available through non-exclusive licenses. Artisan partners with both emerging biotechs on proof-of-concept cell builds, as well as public and large pharmaceutical companies on more mature clinical products. For more information, visit www.artisancells.com.

