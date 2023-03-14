Ranking Member Capito Statement on EPA Setting a Safe Drinking Water Standard for PFAS

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statement on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) setting a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for two of the best-studied and most prevalent per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water, PFOA and PFOS.

“After years of urging three consecutive administrations of different parties to do so, I’m pleased a safe drinking water standard has finally been issued for PFOA and PFOS,” Ranking Member Capito said. “I’m looking forward to hearing from those who will be impacted by this announcement, including local water systems and ratepayers across the country, on how we can provide assistance for implementation. No one should have to wonder if their water is safe to drink, and it’s critical that we get this important regulation right.”

BACKGROUND:

In November 2021, Ranking Member Capito included the largest investment in clean drinking water in our nation’s history in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, specifically through the Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds.

In April 2021, Ranking Member Capito sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan requesting a detailed update and briefing on the status of the EPA’s ongoing activities related to PFAS. The letter highlighted the EPA’s overdue PFAS research and development activities and the need for the EPA to continue placing a strong emphasis on scientific research to support any potential regulatory actions.

In February 2021, less than one month after President Biden took office, Ranking Member Capito sent a letter to then-White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain regarding the EPA’s regulation of PFAS, urging the administration to take action and set a drinking water standard.

Ranking Member Capito has long advocated for the EPA to set an MCL for PFAS in drinking water, introducing several pieces of bipartisan legislation directing the EPA to take such an action.



