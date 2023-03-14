MindCloud Celebrates Women’s History Month Appointing Hilary Royce as President
MindCloud appoints Hilary Royce as President to lead their tech mentoring initiative and drive client success.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MindCloud Celebrates Women’s History Month Appointing Hilary Royce as President
Announces Young Women in Tech Mentoring Initiative
MindCloud, a company specializing in software integrations for businesses, announces co-founder, Hilary Royce will be taking on the role as President. With over 15 years of leadership experience, Hilary has successfully managed organizational operations, project management and staff training.
Hilary is passionate about promoting and advancing the careers of women in leadership positions and will be leading the company’s young women in tech mentoring initiative. “Helping others achieve their goals is the highest purpose one can have. Science and technology need new young players and I want to help get women to the starting line.”
Hilary holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College and has completed coursework in Public Relations, Effective Leadership, Event Organization and Philanthropy. She draws on her extensive human resources experience to empower, engage, and support the team in all their endeavors. Throughout her career, she has received numerous awards and recognitions including being named “Hollywood Woman of Distinction” by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and various recognitions and awards from the LA City Council.
MindCloud, an award winning software integration platform helps businesses grow by replacing tedious manual data entry tasks with automated solutions. Their hallmark is white-glove service that provides a streamlined solution using their state of the art integration platform.
“I will continue as a key leader at MindCloud and help drive success for our clients,” she said. “We place people at the heart of our organization, and I am eager to play a bigger role, reaching out so others scale their business and their lives to their full potential.”
About: MindCloud is a software company that builds and maintains custom connections between your software and other platforms so you can eliminate manual data entry and start automating and scaling your business.
