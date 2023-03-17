Dr. Red Alinsod LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST EPISODE entitled "The True Mommy Makeover for 'Down Under' "

Dr. Red Alinsod, Inventor of ThermiVa & developer of FemXHA and amniotic fluid for genital use, is thrilled to announce his new episode on the TopDocs Podcast.



IRVINE, CA, USA, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Red Alinsod, Inventor of ThermiVa and developer of FemXHA and amniotic fluid for genital use, is thrilled to announce his new podcast, The True Mommy Makeover for 'Down Under'. The True Mommy Makeover for 'Down Under' covers the wide world of pelvic reconstructive surgery and aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery After childbirth and after menopause, many women experience changes to their gynecologic health when estrogen levels decline. These changes affect the vaginal tissue, decreasing sexual function and bladder leakage (urinary incontinence). These symptoms include things like vaginal dryness, pain with intimacy, itching and burning, frequent UTIs, and vaginal laxity. The symptoms can have a significant impact on a patient’s quality of daily life as well as self-confidence.Dr. Alinsod is committed to staying on top of the latest advancements in women’s healthcare and looking for the most cutting-edge, safest, and effective solutions for his patients.This podcast episode focuses on cosmetic gynecology including surgical and non-surgical procedures that are used for women’s intimate health. “Giving a woman a second chance, giving her the confidence and comfort to resume an intimate life is a reward I cherish.” Said Dr. Red Alinsod.Dr. Red Alinsod is a world-renowned pelvic reconstructive surgeon and specialist in aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. He's been on The Doctor's TV show and teaches Cosmetic Gyn Fellows from all over the world at his surgical training center, the Alinsod Institute, in Irvine California.Maggie McKay says, “This episode was very informative. The procedures Dr. Alinsod spoke on, are game changers for women’s lives. It was wonderful to hear about all of the choices and even the nonsurgical choices for ‘down there’.To listen to the most recent episode of the show, check out The True Mommy Makeover for 'Down Under' on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or I Heart Radio https://www.topdocsshow.com/ About Dr. Red Alinsod:Dr. Red Alinsod is a world-renowned pelvic reconstructive surgeon and specialist in aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. He's been on The Doctor's TV show and teaches Cosmetic Gyn Fellows from all over the world at his surgical training center in Irvine California. Dr. Alinsod is instrumental in the development of aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. He founded “CAVS” (Congress for Aesthetic Vulvovaginal Surgery) in 2005 and is considered one of the pioneers of this evolving field. He is responsible for the current techniques in radiofrequency labiaplasty of the minora, the “Barbie” and Hybrid Look labiaplasty, invented the Medial Curvilinear Labia Majoraplasty, and the central and lateral clitoral hood reductions. He was also the first surgeon to perform non-invasive labia majora RF skin tightening and RF vaginal canal tightening. He is currently the Medical Director for Women’s Health for Thermi Aesthetics developing specific devices and treatments for women who suffer from labial and vaginal laxity. Red is highly sought after in presenting talks locally and nationally and in teaching physicians the art and science of pelvic reconstructive surgery as well as aesthetic vulvovaginal surgery. His one-on-one surgical preceptorships have had profound effects in the practices of many gynecologists and urologists. To learn more about Dr. Red Alinsod, MD visit https://urogyn.org/about-us/meet-dr-alinsod/ About The Top Docs Podcast and Show:Top Docs is a podcast and vodcast show dedicated to conversations with top docs and healthcare providers across the US on various health topics including women’s health, men’s health, wellness and prevention, sports medicine, and more. The Top Docs Podcast and Show are available in an audio (podcast) and video format (vodcast) and is distributed on over 20 of the top podcast sites including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora, or I Heart Radio. https://www.topdocsshow.com/

