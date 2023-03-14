Renowned Coach and Author Marshall Goldsmith Celebrates the Release of Sally Helgesen's Latest Book

Marshall Goldmith

Marshall Goldsmith, the world-renowned executive coach, author, and speaker, is excited to celebrate the release of Sally Helgesen's latest book, "Rising Together: How to bridge the divides in an increasingly diverse and divisive world," published by Da Capo Press.

Helgesen is a close friend and colleague of Goldsmith, and "Rising Together" represents a groundbreaking new work that addresses the critical issues of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The book draws on insights from Helgesen's research and interviews with executives and experts in a variety of fields, offering practical advice and strategies for leaders who want to create more inclusive and productive workplaces.

"I am thrilled to see Sally's latest book released to the public," said Goldsmith. "As someone who has worked with leaders around the world, I know firsthand how important it is to address issues of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. 'Rising Together' is a powerful resource for anyone who wants to create a more equitable and successful organization, and I highly recommend it."

Goldsmith has long been a champion of diversity and inclusion, and he has been a leading voice in the coaching and leadership development world for decades. His books, including "What Got You Here Won't Get You There" and "Triggers," have helped millions of readers to improve their leadership skills and build more successful careers.

With "Rising Together," Helgesen adds her own voice to this important conversation, providing a fresh perspective on the challenges and opportunities that organizations face in an increasingly diverse and complex world. By sharing real-world examples and practical strategies, she offers a roadmap for leaders who want to build more inclusive, productive, and successful workplaces.

