Fortune Tires Announces Official Sponsorship of USA Pickleball
The premium tire brand becomes the Exclusive Tire Partner of the National Governing Body
As an emerging brand in the U.S., we're proud to be a part of the pickleball community and show our support for this widely popular and emerging sport”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Tires, which provides consumer and commercial tires in North America is proud to become the Official Tire Sponsor of USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the United States.
— Ken Coltrane, Vice President of Marketing & Development
This multi-year partnership aligns with Fortune Tires' goal of promoting brand recognition and supporting the growth of pickleball at the grass roots level. In 2023, Fortune Tires will become title sponsor for a USA Pickleball Diamond Regional tournament, as well as the presenting sponsor at the USA Pickleball Diamond Amateur Championship to be held Dec. 3-10 in Holly Hill, Florida.
"As an emerging brand in the U.S., we're proud to be a part of the pickleball community and show our support for this widely popular and emerging sport," said Ken Coltrane, Vice President of Product Development & Marketing at Fortune Tires. "Our tires are designed with the customer in mind, offering a combination of quality, reliability, and affordability that makes them the perfect choice for pickleball enthusiasts and drivers everywhere."
As part of the sponsorship, Fortune Tires will provide opportunities throughout the year for pickleball fans to win prizes by engaging with Fortune Tires through social and digital channels, and by visiting participating retail locations.
"At Fortune Tires, we're committed to helping our customers drive with confidence, no matter where the road takes them," added Samuel Felberbaum, President of Fortune Tires. “We’re proud to help support the expanding pickleball community across the country for years to come and excited for them to join our family of Fortune Tire consumers.”
Together, Fortune Tires and USA Pickleball will be promoting and growing the sport through events, tournaments, and training programs. The partnership with Fortune Tires will bring new opportunities and support to the sport, helping to expand the reach and popularity of pickleball nationwide. Many players and families travel quite a distance to tournaments and Fortune has a tire for every vehicle to get them to their destination safely. Leveraging our network and expertise with tire distributors and retailers across the country, we can work to attract new fans and participants to the sport of pickleball while enhancing Fortune brand awareness and tire education for consumers in need of a high-quality product at an affordable price point.
"We're excited to welcome Fortune Tires as the first-ever exclusive tire of USA Pickleball," said Chuck Menke, USA Pickleball Chief Marketing Officer. "Their commitment to quality and support aligns with our mission to promote and grow the sport of pickleball, and we look forward to working together to introduce pickleball to new audiences."
For future news about Fortune Tires and its sponsorship of USA Pickleball, please visit fortunetireusa.com/news/ or follow Fortune Tires USA on social media via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
ABOUT FORTUNE TIRES
Fortune Tires is a premium tire brand committed to providing high-quality tire products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Fortune Tires is dedicated to delivering the best tire experience for drivers everywhere. Fortune Tires is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc., a subsidiary of Prinx Chengshan Holdings Limited. The history of Prinx Chengshan can be traced back to 1976. The company specializes in research and development of green, safe, high quality, high-performance TBR, PCR and Bias tires. Learn more at Fortune Tires.
ABOUT USA PICKLEBALL
USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.
Fortune Tires Media Contact:
Nicole Moore, Director of Marketing
nicole.moore@prinx.us.com
USA Pickleball Media Contacts:
Melissa Zhang, Director of Communications & Content
mzhang@usapickleball.org
Chuck Menke, Chief Marketing Officer
cmenke@usapickleball.org
Nicole Moore
Prinx Chengsan Tire North America
nicole.moore@prinx.us.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram