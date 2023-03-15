Vutility Selected to Present at 2023 NREL Industry Growth Forum
Utah-based company selected by U.S. DOE's National Renewable Energy Laboratory as one of 40 presenters from a highly competitive, global field of applicantsSANDY, UT, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) selected Vutility as one of its 40 presenters for the 2023 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF), chosen from a field of applicants from across the globe.
“We are honored to be included in such an elite cohort of companies as one of the presenters at this year’s forum,” Stephen Prince, CEO, said. “It is a tremendous opportunity to share our story with a wide range of investors and peer organizations, as we seek to advance Vutility offerings in support of decarbonization and sustainability goals. Vutility is driven to enable scalable energy insights, efficiency, and resiliency across the globe. We believe the IGF forum provides a platform for us to build that future.”
Vutility creates disruptive, wireless, self-powered energy “fitness-trackers” for existing and emerging built environments. Leveraging proprietary IoT and cloud-enabled technologies, Vutility’s VoltDrop, HotDrop, and PulseDrop solutions enable enterprises and consumers across the globe to optimize their energy consumption, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce carbon footprints.
This is the 28th year of the IGF, which is set for May 1-3 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver, Colorado near the Colorado Convention Center.
The forum represents a one-of-a-kind opportunity in the cleantech space and is known as the premier event for cleantech entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from industry and the public sector. It allows them to build relationships, showcase innovative technologies, and identify disruptive business solutions. NREL facilitates connections between cutting-edge startups and motivated investors to drive innovation to market. NREL is the only U.S. federal lab dedicated to renewable energy and energy efficiency research.
“This crop of presenters is truly stellar,” Event Manager Sheila Ebbitt said. “They will show the depths the clean energy industry continues to grow, and investors can help them continue the work to change the climate for the better. Startups who attend have the chance to set one-on-one meetings with investors that can help unite both parties in the push to bring new technologies into the market. This is why the Industry Growth Forum makes a difference.”
NREL selected this year’s presenters from 189 applicants, ranging from agriculture innovation to grid technology, and come from 29 states and eight countries, including Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. More than 150 investors could hold up to more than 1,500 meetings during the two-day event.
About Vutility
Vutility was founded in 2016 to change the way the world works through transformative insights. With proprietary IoT sensors and data services, Vutility provides scalable, cost-effective visibility of real-time energy use in over 25 countries, enabling leading global organizations to deliver innovative and disruptive building and energy management solutions. Visit Vutility.com to learn more.
