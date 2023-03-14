New Romantic Dramedy, "Mother In Law," Showcases Black Love, Caught in the Family Ties That Bind
The indie, “Mother in Law,” directed by Prince Joshua Nana Morrison Budukuma, is set to make its world premiere on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills.
“Mother in Law” Stars Powerhouse Names from Hollywood and NollywoodLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The indie, “Mother in Law,” starring powerhouse names from Hollywood and Nollywood is set to make its world premiere with a star-studded red carpet, beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Fine Arts Theatre, located at 8556 Wilshire, Blvd. in Beverly Hills.
The film boasts an international ensemble cast, which includes American veteran actors Vivica A. Fox (with credits in such classics as “Kill Bill: Vol 1,” “Set It Off,” and “Independence Day”), Miguel A. Núñez Jr. (“The Family Business,” “Black Dynamite; and such classics as “Juwanna Mann” and “Nutty Professor II: the Klumps”) as well as up-and-comer Ciarra Carter (“Keeping up With the Joneses,” “American Badboy”); plus veteran, awarding-winning African actors Adjetey Anang (“Azali,” “Children of the Mountain,” “Devil in Detail”) and Patience Ozokwo aka “Mamma G” (“After the Proposal,” “Cake” “Knock Out,” “Turning Point,” “New Jerusalem”).
Directed by Prince Joshua Nana Morrison Budukuma, “Mother in Law” is a different kind of romantic dramedy, which explores the themes of family ties, commitment, classism and cultural traditions behind the backdrop of contemporary black love. It all starts with “a little blue box.” An African man proposes to his African American girlfriend. She says yes, and the lovebirds begin planning their life together; but not without the SHEnanigans of a MOTHER IN LAW!
In many cultures, marriage is a business arrangement between two families to build wealth and power as well as secure legacy through children by expanding the family. In the world where cultural and societal pressure dictate choices, only the dealmakers and dealbreakers shall survive to tell their story. When the two lovers are at the crossroad of inevitable dangerous choices, will they bend the rules on their own terms or will they allow the rules to bend them?
Heartwarming and funny, “Mother in Law” will give audience a front-seat view of a trainwreck of wedding nuptials gone wrong for the sake of preserving #BlackLove.
“Mother in Law” was produced by Success Star Productions with Demetrio Deterville and Tiana Bibish, serving as producers on the project.
MOTHER IN LAW | run time: 123 minutes | movie synopsis
An immigrant fine arts photographer, Kumi, falls head over heels in love with his African American employer, Koya, a magazine publisher and arts collector. The two are both aware of insurmountable challenges the cultural differences pose, but they believe it is worth taking the risk.
Hopes and aspirations are pumped up until their worst nightmare emerges. Kumi’s culture has strict adherence to marry from the family tribe, something that he overlooked! Outside marriage is strictly prohibited, and his parents cannot compromise on that. Koya’s parents, on the other hand, are skeptical about Kumi’s culture, which accepts polygamy. Neither of the mother in laws are taking things lightly.
On the groom’s side: Kumi’s mom, Mama Sallia, makes an emergency trip from Africa to the United States to “fix things” before the wedding plans gets out of hand. She makes a secret arrangement with another African lady, Kiola, who lives in America. Kiola’s daughter, Chioma, is picked to marry Kumi.
On the bride’s side: Koya’s parents, the Samuels, also have misgivings about the union of Kumi and Koya. They are both extremely upset over Mama Sallia’s uncooperative attitude. And just as it appears the lovers will get hitched, the unthinkable happens. Matters escalate, garnering media attention and court proceedings. Will Koya escape the will of her future mother in law? Or will Kumi be forced to marry Chioma? Can anyone withstand the will of the MOTHER IN LAWS?
To view the trailer of MOTHER IN LAW, visit You Tube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BP3pELGjlAs
The premiere is open to the public. Ticket prices vary. For ticket information, search for the “Mother in Law” World Movie Premiere on Eventbrite or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mother-in-law-movie-world-premiere-red-carpet-after-party-tickets-538306678767?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete
ABOUT PRINCE JOSHUA NANA MORRISON BUDUKUMA, director
A content creator, producer, writer, director and actor, Prince Joshua Nana Morrison Budukuma is trailblazing the way of meshing entertainment and social justice issues in his work. A native of Ghana, Prince Kofi, grew up in a palace of a royalty line, the youngest of 10. He moved to Los Angeles, and began pursuing his love of filmmaking. In working on projects, he wants to use his experience and exposure in the entertainment industry to tell captivating stories, shed light on the plight of less fortunate ones and bring attention to the injustices in the world.
Prince Kofi recently collaborated with United Nations Population Fund (formerly the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, UNFPA ), to produce “WUMAN,” a film he wrote and directed, addressing the issues of sex trafficking and female genital mutilation. In addition to “Mother in Law” and “WUMAN,” other film credits, include “Love City,” “What Child Is This” and “The Aborted Assignment” – just to name a few. He also serves as the executive director of Success Star Productions, an international production company based in Los Angeles, connecting global voices through the art of filmmaking.
