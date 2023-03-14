Rick Kendrick of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Seeks Florida Home Sellers for His Database of 18,705 Buyers

Rick Kendrick Guaranteed Sale Program Your Home Sold The Rick Kendrick Home Selling Team's Guaranteed Sale Program at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Rick Kendrick, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida Has a Unique Guaranteed Sale Program to Help Sellers Avoid the Real Estate Catch 22

Selling a home at a great price in Florida doesn’t have to be hard. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has thousands of buyers waiting for the perfect home.

We have put the time and work into developing sales programs that greatly benefit home sellers. Our team is inspired and motivated.” — Rick Kendrick, Owner of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people who want to sell a home in Florida have the misconception that it is a challenging, time-consuming task.The Rick Kendrick Team at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty of Florida is stepping up to prove that’s not the case. In eye-opening news, Rick has revealed he has a database of over 18,705 motivated home buyers in Florida looking for all kinds of properties.Your Home Sold Guaranteed is ready and waiting to make those winning connections. Rick offers two industry-leading, unique programs that can make a seller’s dreams come true, the “Guaranteed Sale Program” and the “Cash Offer Program,” depending on which option the Seller prefers.“This is an amazing time to sell a home here in Florida,” the always enthusiastic real estate professional commented. “We have put the time and work into developing sales programs that greatly benefit home sellers. Our team is inspired and motivated. There’s no reason to have big delays or to be caught in some bad situation like you’ve sold a home but not closed on one to move into. We are here to help build long-lasting relationships in the Florida real estate community.”According to Rick, his Guaranteed Sales Program is perfect for homeowners with a home to sell who are moving up, ensuring that Sellers won’t be stuck with two homes. The Catch-22 is common in the real estate world and can cost a person unexpected expenses and turmoil that Your Home Sold Guaranteed can completely prevent. This is how the program works:• Rick creates a complete market analysis of all comparable homes and listings in your area.• Rick and the Seller agree on the market value of the home.• Once the price is established, Rick guarantees the price upfront before the house is marketed.• If a seller receives an offer from an outside buyer for more than the guaranteed price, the Seller benefits from the higher offer (not Rick or Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty!)• The Seller can look for their next home with the confidence of knowing how much money they have to work with and can make an offer appropriately timed to avoid having two homes or being homeless.• The worry and stress of uncertainty associated with selling homes outside this program are entirely avoided.The Cash Offer Program is also a good fit for many Seller needs. Benefits of the program include:• No need to wait for an offer. Your Home Sold Guaranteed of Realty has several options available for a quick sale.• Flexible Scheduling. Setting up the closing schedule is simple and makes the Seller’s needs a top priority.• The home sells as is. There are no renovations or other work involved.• No Open Houses. Sellers have complete privacy during the whole process.If you’d like to get on the fast track to sell your home or learn more about either program, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteedrealty-rickkendrickteam.com/ or call 561-508-8453.*Reasonable conditions apply to the Guaranteed Sale Program and Cash Offer Programs such as Rick Kendrick and Seller must agree on price and possession date.

