U.S., NORDIC, and German Business Leaders Join Forces to Drive Transatlantic Trade, Technology, and Security
The German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) supports German and international companies to build bridges to good business in more than 70 countries worldwide.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States, Nordic Countries, and Germany are close allies, and important partners in Foreign Trade, Innovation, and Security, and business and government leaders have good working relationships. The Transatlantic Economy generates $6 trillion in total commercial sales per year and employs up to 16 million workers, in mutually "on-shored" jobs on both sides of the Atlantic. It is the largest and wealthiest market in the world, accounting for half of the total global personal consumption and close to one-third of the world GDP in terms of purchasing power.
— Timo Calonius, Representative of BWA in Finland
"Transatlantic cooperation is more important than ever. Business leaders call for closer working relationships in Transatlantic Trade, Technology, and Security. In calling for closer relations, we face the same challenges, and the Leaders consult each other. The Transatlantic Trade, Technology, and Security program brings together like-minded partners. We look forward to cooperating with the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade. Together, we are stronger by helping each other identify areas where we can learn from each other and achieve more by working closely together", Minna LeVine, Chair of NORDIC Business Council USA.
"As a business network and think tank, the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade (BWA) supports German and international companies to build bridges to good business for 20 years in more than 70 countries worldwide. BWA combines economic and social expertise, dynamism, and many years of experience in its structures. BWA brings together solution-oriented people from business, science, research, politics, civil society, and media who support the global eco-social market economy. In this context, we look very forward to cooperating with the Nordic Business Council in the future", explains Timo Calonius, Representative of BWA in Finland and a member of the NORDIC Business Council.
The Transatlantic Trade, Technology, and Security Partnership program is a result of longstanding cooperation between the U.S. and European Business and Government Leaders. This business-led program focuses on removing barriers to market entry and providing participants access to Critical Intelligence, New Markets, Business Advisory, Training, Funding, Partners, and Business Prospects, they need to succeed in Transatlantic Economy.
