EMU Stands by Our Schools with All Its Opportunities

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Board of Trustees President Dr. Erdal Özcenk expressed that the university opens its doors to all schools that failed earthquake-resistance checks and, underlined the work university has been carrying out regarding providing support to the schools which claimed help. Stating that Parent-Teacher Associations of Namık Kemal High School and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School Parent-Teacher Associations reaching for support, Dr. Özcenk said that Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School commenced using Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center on Monday, 13 March 2023 with the collaboration of Famagusta Municipality.

On the other hand, Dr. Özcenk expressed that classrooms available at EMU South Campus are currently being prepared for the use of Namık Kemal High School and added by saying “As a state university, Eastern Mediterranean University always played a leading role not only in the quality education it offers but also in serving the public. We are following with regret that some of the school buildings in our country are quite worn, not resistant to earthquakes and in a situation where lessons cannot be held. As a strong state university, our door is open to all schools in need. Along with the EMU Rector’s Office, we have started working on the issue following the requests of the Parent-Teacher Associations of Namık Kemal High School and Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School. Dr. Fazıl Küçük Industrial Vocational High School has commenced using the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. Moreover, that classrooms available at EMU South Campus are currently being prepared and will be ready to be used by Namık Kemal High School. With the collaborations of Ministry of National Education and all institutions, as Eastern Mediterranean University, we always cover every base to ensure our children get their trainings in a safe environment without experiencing any interruptions during the academic year”.