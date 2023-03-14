Submit Release
CurPay adds Ian Scarffe - Top Web3 Global Influencer to its Advisory Board

CurPay

Control, Automation, and Protection

CurPay continues to develop its Cryptocurrency Trading and Merchant platforms, Ian Scarffe will provide strategic direction and go-to-market strategies

JACKSON, WYOMING , UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CurPay, a FinTech and AI-powered technology company, is excited to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its team as a lead advisor. As CurPay continues to develop its Cryptocurrency Trading and Merchant platforms, Ian Scarffe will play a crucial role in providing strategic direction and maximizing go-to-market strategies.

CurPay's core technology, Automated Volatility Protection (AVP)®, is powered by in-house AI/Machine Learning decision software that enables smart conversions between Cryptocurrencies and FIAT, providing users with more control, automation, and protection over their crypto assets. CurPay's product line includes CurPay Trader, a non-custodial trading assistant that makes Cryptocurrency trading easy, and CurPay Merchant, which bridges the gaps between traditional and Cryptocurrency payments while reducing the fear of volatility using AVP.

"We're thrilled to have Ian Scarffe join us as a lead advisor," said Ted Hover of CurPay. "Ians experience and expertise in FinTech will be invaluable as we continue to develop and expand our products and services."

As a cloud-based API-driven platform, CurPay provides an easy-to-use and innovative solution that can seamlessly integrate into Cryptocurrency exchanges, liquidity providers, and merchant-based solutions to maximize profit and minimize volatility. With the guidance of Ian Scarffe, CurPay is poised to become a disruptive force in the FinTech industry.

"I'm excited to join CurPay as it ventures into disruptive FinTech innovations," said Ian Scarffe. "My goal is to provide Ted and his team with strategies and solutions that lead to multiple growth pathways and business opportunities. CurPay is at an exciting moment on its corporate roadmap, and I am thrilled to be a part of its future."

CurPay's commitment to helping individuals and organizations with the adoption and education of Cryptocurrency while maintaining its core values sets it apart from other companies in the in the market place.

The addition of Ian Scarffe as a lead Advisor is a significant step forward for the company as it continues to innovate and disrupt the FinTech industry. With Scarffe’s expertise and experience, CurPay is well positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and deliver cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

About Ian Scarffe

Ranked Number One Web3 Influencer and Blockchain Advisor, Ian Scarffe consults for multi-million-dollar entities across the globe, focusing on fintech, AI and Blockchain companies.

Ian Scarffe is an independent expert at the European Commission, the largest EU research and innovation program. Ian is the founder of ‘Binkplus,’ a start-up incubator in Europe.

linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
www.ianscarffe.com

About CurPay

CurPay is a technology company that wants to drive the acceptance of Cryptocurrency and other digital assets to everyday people and businesses. The core technology, Automated Volatility Protection (AVP)® is based on their in-house AI decision software that makes smart conversions between Cryptocurrencies and FIAT, giving users more control, Automation, and protection over their crypto assets.

