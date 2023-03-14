Submit Release
Boardwalk reduction on Alexandra Bridge

GATINEAU, QC, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be a boardwalk reduction on the Alexandra Bridge on to accommodate an inspection during the following period:

  • Sunday, March 19, from 7 to 8 am

The boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

