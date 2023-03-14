Dental Digital X-ray Market worth $7.0 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dental digital X-ray industry is expected to continue to experience strong growth in the near future. The use of digital radiographic imaging systems in dentistry is expected to increase as they become more accessible and affordable. Advances in digital radiography technology are expected to result in improved image quality, increased accuracy, and shorter exposure times. Additionally, the development of artificial intelligence-based applications and software for analyzing dental X-rays is expected to increase the accuracy of diagnoses. This could lead to an increased demand for digital X-ray systems in the near future. The use of 3D printing in the dental industry is also expected to increase in the near future, as it can be used to create custom dental prosthetics and appliances. This could further increase the demand for digital X-rays, as they are often used to create 3D models for 3D printing.

Dental Digital X-ray Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.0 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $7.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The overall increase in the number of dental disorders is the major factor driving the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the shift towards digital x-ray systems from analog systems, and the rising awareness related to dental diseases and their treatment also contributes to market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102002511

Browse in-depth TOC on "Dental Digital X-ray Market"

245 - Tables

43 - Figures

241 - Pages

Dental Digital X-ray Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $4.0 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $7.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Dental Digital X-ray Market – Product, Type, End User, Application, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing medical tourism Key Market Drivers Technological advancements

This report divides the dental digital x-ray market into five segments – type, product, region application, and end user.

"During the forecast period, the digital x-ray systems segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the dental x-ray market."

Under product, the digital x-ray systems segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. An increasing preference for digital X-ray systems over analog systems, owing to their advantages such as low radiation dose and instant image viewing capabilities, is expected to fuel the growth of this market segment.

"In 2021, by end user, hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers held the largest share of the ultrasound probe covers market."

By end user, the dental digital x-ray market can be segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and forensic laboratories.

due to the growing number of dental clinics and the increasing adoption of digital dental imaging systems and CBCT scanners to obtain accurate and fast results, the dental hospitals & clinics segment occupied the largest share of the market in 2021.

"In 2021, North America was the region with the largest market share in the dental digital x-ray market"

The dental digital x-ray market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America accounted for the largest share of the dental digital x-ray market in 2021. The high prevalence of dental diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and presence of major players in the US is driving the growth of the dental digital x-ray market in the region.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=102002511

Dental Digital X-ray Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technological advancements Rapidly growing aging population Reduced diagnosis time and improved cost savings Increasing adoption of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) Increasing number of dental disorders Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry Increased accessibility and data management

Restraints:

High cost of digital X-ray systems and potential risks associated with radiation exposure Lack of reimbursement for dental care

Opportunities:

Growing medical tourism Development of AI-based digital X-ray systems Low penetration of advanced dental digital X-ray systems Emerging markets

Challenges:

Management of high volumes of image data; cyberattacks; and dearth of trained professionals Survival of new entrants

Key Market Players:

Key players in the dental digital x-ray market include Planmeca Oy (Finalnd), VATECH CO. Ltd (South Korea), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Acteon Group (France), Hefei Meyer Optometric Technology Inc. (China), Air Techniques, Inc. (US), and The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. (Japan).

These companies adopted strategies such as product launches and enhancements, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the dental digital x-ray market.

Recent Developments

In April 2022 , Envista Holdings Corporation (US) acquired Carestream Dental's Intra-Oral Scanner (US) in line with its long-term strategy to focus on its fastest-growing Specialty Products & Technologies segment to digitalize dental workflows

, Envista Holdings Corporation (US) acquired Carestream Dental's Intra-Oral Scanner (US) in line with its long-term strategy to focus on its fastest-growing Specialty Products & Technologies segment to digitalize dental workflows In February 2022 , DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) announced its collaboration with Google Cloud (US) and the launch of its medical-grade 3D printing solution to drive its leadership in Digital Dentistry.

, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) announced its collaboration with Google Cloud (US) and the launch of its medical-grade 3D printing solution to drive its leadership in Digital Dentistry. In September 2021 , Planmeca Oy ( Finland ) acquired KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument business from Envista Holdings Corporation (US) to strengthen companies' product portfolio and dental solutions.

, Planmeca Oy ( ) acquired KaVo Treatment Unit & Instrument business from Envista Holdings Corporation (US) to strengthen companies' product portfolio and dental solutions. In March 2021 , Air Techniques, Inc. (US) announced its partnership with DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)'s SICAT software. This Integration of SICAT software with ProVecta 3D Prime allows dentists to provide patients with an ideal experience.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=102002511

Dental Digital X-ray Market Advantages:

Increased diagnostic accuracy: Digital X-ray images provide more detailed images than traditional X-rays, allowing dentists to diagnose issues with greater accuracy and precision.

Faster diagnosis: Digital X-rays can be viewed almost instantly on a computer monitor, eliminating the need to wait for physical X-ray film to be developed before making a diagnosis.

Lower radiation exposure: Digital X-ray technology is designed to reduce the amount of radiation exposure for patients.

Environmentally friendly: Digital X-rays eliminate the need for traditional film and chemicals, making them an environmentally friendly option.

Easier to store: Digital X-ray images can be easily stored, retrieved, and shared electronically, eliminating the need for physical storage space.

Dental Digital X-ray Market - Report Highlights:

Refinements in the market overview of the dental digital x-ray market

The current edition of the report consists of an updated market overview. Additional points in the market overview such as updated market dynamics, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, case study analysis, ecosystem/market map, technology analysis, industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, key conferences & events in 2022-2023, and key stakeholders and buying criteria have been added.

Updated competitive landscape in the dental digital x-ray market

The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the company evaluation quadrant (DIVE Matrix); SME/start-up matrix; competitive benchmarking; product, type, application, and end user footprint; and geographical assessment of the top market players. The competitive landscape also includes the revenue share analysis of the top market players and an updated market share analysis and competitive situations and trends section.

Coverage of new market players:

Company profiles include the competitive leadership mapping for both established players and startups and the market share analysis of the top market players. The new edition of the report includes the profile for 14 new companies. These companies have emerged as key market players due to its product offerings and the various strategic investments undertaken in the dental digital x-ray market.

Updated financial information/product portfolio of players

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information until 2022 for each listed company in a graphical representation as a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and R&D investments.

Updated market developments of profiled players

Recent developments are important to understand market trends and the growth strategies adopted by players. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2019 to February 2023 , indicating a continuation of the previous version. Product/service launches, approvals, upgrades, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations were the principal growth strategies adopted by market players in this period.

Updated regional analysis in the dental digital x-ray market

A section on the impact of the recession on all regional markets, namely, North America , the Asia Pacific , Europe , and the Rest of the World, has been included.

Related Reports:

X-Ray Detectors Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Digital X-Ray Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Digital Pathology Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Dental Imaging Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/dental-digital-x-ray-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/dental-digital-x-ray.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets