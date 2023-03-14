Calix Broadband Academy Ensures Tribal Leaders Can Leverage $2 Billion in Funding To Build World-Class Broadband Capabilities That Foster Prosperity and Wellbeing in Their Communities for Generations

Designed in partnership with the National Tribal Telecommunications Association, a new education program in Calix Broadband Academy provides the tools and expertise required to address the unique needs of broadband businesses serving tribal communities

Calix, Inc. CALX today announced a new education program designed to guide tribal leaders as they prepare to build future-proof broadband networks and deliver high-value managed services that will help their communities thrive for decades. The newest offering in Calix Broadband Academy, "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" is designed exclusively for Native American and First Nations communities across the United States and Canadian provinces. The curriculum reflects the deep expertise Calix has developed around how to secure and take full advantage of federal and state funds earmarked to help underserved communities bridge the digital divide. Funding sources include the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) in the U.S., available through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which currently offers approximately $2 billion to tribes building their own broadband networks. The TBCP funding is part of an estimated $120 billion in broadband funding available to underserved communities.

Calix will spotlight the launch of "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" at the National Tribal Telecommunications Association (NTTA)'s Tribal Broadband Summit, held March 20-22 at Wild Horse Pass—Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler, Arizona. The summit is co-hosted by NTTA and Gila River Telecommunications Inc., the local telecommunications provider for the Gila River Indian Community in Maricopa County, Arizona. The company was the first tribal telecom to partner with Calix and has been a Calix customer since 2008. Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer of Calix, will deliver the summit's keynote address. Claudia Tarbell, senior engagement manager for tribal and indigenous communities at Calix, will lead a panel discussion on how best to leverage the recent waves of government funding to provide connectivity for improved access to essential services such as education and telehealth. Tarbell was recently recognized by the Fiber Broadband Association in its "Fiber Under 40" list of emerging broadband industry leaders for her deep understanding of the unique broadband challenges facing tribal communities.

Delivered by Calix Education Services, "Broadband Services for Tribal Communities" is the latest learning path available within Calix Broadband Academy, part of Calix University. The program is designed to support tribes in their quest to remove barriers to economic growth, sufficient healthcare, expanded education, and improved quality of life for their communities. The self-guided e-learning curriculum will enable tribal community leaders to access valuable funding, training, expert insights, and best practices. The course covers tribally-owned broadband networks from strategic planning to exploring different ownership options. The curriculum includes the complex tribal funding processes that must be navigated before, during, and after the funds have been awarded to build and operate new broadband networks.

"As national advocates for broadband on behalf of tribally owned companies, we understand the unique challenges and complexities when planning to launch and operate tribal telcos," said Godfrey Enjady, president of NTTA. "We're excited to see the launch of a new education program targeted specifically for tribes. With such comprehensive and practical advice now available, tribes are better equipped to move ahead confidently with their own broadband projects. Calix continues to have a positive impact within indigenous communities, with best practices from its successful engagements with tribal BSPs such as Mohawk Networks and Gila River Telecommunications."

"Helping broadband businesses grow value in their communities is core to our mission at Calix," said Martha Galley, chief customer success officer at Calix. "Our teams have a deep understanding of the challenges faced by underserved communities. Without adequate connectivity, tribal communities lack access to remote job opportunities, education, healthcare, and more. That is why we are so pleased to introduce a uniquely-tailored program specifically to support the goals of tribal leaders. With the launch of this new learning path within Calix Broadband Academy, we're providing the tools and expertise they need to build scalable and sustainable networks and ensure tribal communities can prosper for generations to come."

Start the broadband journey today with Calix Broadband Academy, and learn how to fund, design, build, operate, and market your new community broadband network.

