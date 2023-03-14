Long View Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Long View Systems, a leading IT services and solutions provider, is proud to announce its membership in Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). This collaboration will allow Long View to enhance its cybersecurity offerings and better serve its clients with advanced security solutions.

MISA is an ecosystem of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Managed Services Security Providers (MSSPs) who have integrated their solutions with Microsoft's security technology to deliver effective cybersecurity solutions to businesses of all sizes. The association brings together a range of cybersecurity experts to share knowledge, resources, and best practices in the industry.

"We are thrilled to join the MISA community and work closely with Microsoft to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to our clients," said Brent Allison, CEO of Long View. "As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve to protect our client's assets."

Long View has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft, with a strong focus on leveraging its cloud and security solutions to drive digital transformation and business outcomes for clients. Through its membership in MISA, Long View will gain access to Microsoft's extensive cybersecurity expertise, including threat intelligence and advanced security technologies.

"We believe that by coming together as a community to innovate, build strategies, and share knowledge, we empower ourselves and our customers as defenders. That's why MISA is such a vital part of our mission. Together with our partners like Long View, we can turn obstacles into innovation and embrace today's challenges as an opportunity to build a better, safer world for all." Vasu Jakkal, CVP Microsoft Security.

Long View will leverage its MISA membership to offer its clients a range of security services , including endpoint protection, identity and access management, security information and event management, and more. The company will also work closely with Microsoft to stay up to date on emerging cyber threats and trends, ensuring that its clients are protected against the latest security risks.

About Long View Systems

Long View is a leading IT services and solutions provider, helping businesses leverage technology to achieve their goals. With a focus on cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, Long View helps organizations across North America achieve measurable outcomes and stay ahead of the competition. For more information, visit www.longviewsystems.com .

SOURCE Long View Systems