MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Wilkinson to Deliver Remarks and Make Funding Announcement at the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce

OTTAWA, ON, March 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will deliver remarks and make a funding announcement at the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

March 15, 2023


Time: 

11 a.m. CST 


Location:

924 Spadina Crescent East,

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan S7K 3H5

 

Note: Those who wish to attend are asked to respect provincial public health guidance. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

