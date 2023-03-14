Bectran To Sponsor Shared Services Outsourcing Network Event in Orlando, Florida

Credit, Collections & Accounts Receivable software leader Bectran, Inc., is pleased to announce we will be sponsoring the 27th Annual Shared Services and Outsourcing week conference from March 20th to March 23rd in Orlando, Florida. Bectran will be discussing the latest enhancements in credit, collections and accounts receivable technology and will share how companies can utilize these tools to optimize their credit-to-cash process.

Shared Services Outsourcing Network (SSON) is the premier resource for shared services related metrics, benchmarks, trends and market analytics and leverages advanced technology and tools to improve processes and drive enterprise-wide transformation. This year's conference provides five learning paths based off participants' interest and industries.

Topics this year include change and stakeholder management, intelligent automation and the future of digitization and global business services as engines of technology and business transformation during keynotes, think tanks and workshops. Bectran representatives are thrilled to be involved in discussions surrounding the power of intelligent automation and leveraging its abilities to push companies forward into their next stages of growth.

"We are proud to sponsor the SSON conference and are excited to participate in educational sessions with cutting-edge content. We are looking forward to connecting with our clients and sharing the benefits of automating your credit, collections and AR processes while learning about the other technologies available to the industry," said Sean McCaffrey, Corporate Account Executive.

Bectran representatives Dominic Biegel, Sean McCaffrey and Alexis Ortega will be available in the expo hall throughout the conference to discuss how Bectran's credit, collections and accounts receivable solutions enable businesses to achieve significant savings in the order-to-cash cycle.

About Bectran, Inc.

Bectran was founded in 2010 with a mission to cut down the cost and time of credit, collections and accounts receivable management efforts while accelerating the order-to-cash cycle through intelligent automation software.

Bectran is widely considered the premier toolkit for businesses in all industries, ranging from simple to complex organizations and SMEs to Fortune 500 companies. Easily adapting to client timelines and preferences, Bectran customers are onboarded in a matter of days or weeks.

Throughout the years, the Bectran platform has evolved to encompass solutions for credit, collections and accounts receivable management challenges.

By leveraging the power of automation, Bectran's SaaS solutions are able to cut down the cost of collections by as much as 60-90%, accelerate the cash receipts cycle with complete and accurate cash applications and cut down the time it takes to process and approve credit by more than 90%. Learn more about our innovative solutions at Bectran.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005930/en/