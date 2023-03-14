INFLUENTIAL CORPORATE / BRAND STRATEGISTS KICK OFF INNOVATIVE WEEKLY PODCAST, SET TO LAUNCH MARCH 15

Formidable Strategists / Executive Coaches Sarah Gibbons and Tashion Macon Team Up for new “Tidal” Podcast; Will Feature Groundbreaking Guests

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast is launching this month, and this one promises a fresh new take on the celebrity interview format. Alternating between a long-form interview every two weeks and a “snack”sized podcast in between, the podcast will feature influential and inspiring individuals and their next-generation ideas and perspectives – ones that are making waves of impact. Named Tidal, in recognition of these wave-makers, the podcast launches on March 15th. While the longer podcast episodes showcase wave-makers, the shorter ones focus on practical coaching tools that listeners can put into practice to hone their own leadership skills.

Featured guests in the first set of episodes include Kim Hill, original member of the Black-Eyed Peas and now a New York City-based artist; Tione Trice, Brooklyn designer and vintage collector; and Eve Rodsky, author of the transformative book Fair Play. Gibbons and Macon will spotlight the wave-makers’ work while delving beyond the story at hand to explore the values and humanity the wave-makers harness to wield their innovations. Listeners are treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the featured influencers.

Ms. Gibbons and Ms. Macon are frequent co-collaborators who share a similar vision. Sarah Gibbons is CEO of sarahgibbons.co and an expert in helping executives craft their legacies, both professionally and personally. Ms. Gibbons works with prominent creative executives and entrepreneurs in industries such as Arts & Entertainment, Tech, and Philanthropy to help them thrive at the intersection of creativity and impact. Her firm offers executive group coaching through her program The Board, supports teams with bespoke corporate coaching, and leads clients through one-on-one individual leadership coaching. Ms. Gibbons has published research on design thinking, service design, and mapping frameworks that have become the authority for working designers across industries. She also advises and teaches industry leaders from around the world on how to apply her methodologies to their business needs.

A consummate executive leader and change agent with a track record of delivering innovative, best-in- class business development to leading global marketing communication agencies, Tashion Macon is a respected thought leader. Not only does she possess well-honed expertise in successfully launching programs, products, and personality platforms, but she is also highly respected as a motivator and mentor with the consistent ability to leverage talented professionals to meet their professional goals and hone their leadership skills. With a vast pop-culture and entertainment background, she helped launch the careers of and crafted strategies for many artists including Usher, Outkast, Pink, Dr. Dre, the Black Eyed Peas, Toni Braxton, etc. Her ability to navigate and maintain corporate and pop-culture relationships with business acumen is virtually unmatched.

After the podcast launches on March 15, episodes will drop every Wednesday at 9:00 am EST and will be available at link here.

