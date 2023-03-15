Sizzler Enlists Restaurant Design Studio, TNI Design, For New Look

Sizzler's new look by TNI Design

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative restaurant design studio TNI Design has been enlisted to redesign Sizzler locations around the country.

TNI, an acronym for The Next Idea, has completed their pilot design for Sizzler’s Corona, California location. It serves as the new remodel other locations will undergo over the next few years.

"In partnership with Sizzler, we created Sizzler’s new interior design and now we are applying the design to around 60 locations over the next two years," said Robert Ancill, CEO and creative officer at TNI Design. Several are currently in the design phase now.

“The Sizzler design was quite the project for TNI Design. We are pleased with the outcome and feel honored to have worked on a restaurant brand that has been a part of American culture for more than 70 years. From concept to execution, Sizzler's new interior represents the combination of classic style and modern design, making it stand out above its competitors. We hope that it will continue to delight future generations in the same way that it has since opening in 1958.”

Sizzler’s remodel is both beautiful and functional, providing an inviting atmosphere for all ages. Going beyond the aesthetics, TNI Design used special care to prioritize sustainability in order to preserve the environment by deploying sustainable techniques such as repurposing existing furniture and mainly using reclaimed wood material. To top off these creative touches, customers can experience enhanced features like a cozy fireplace beneath the Sizzler logo, perfect for warming up any chilly winter night. Overall, this redesign is sure to make the Sizzler customer’s dining experience even more enjoyable than before with its warm color tones and natural yet contemporary vibe, something everyone can appreciate.

For over two decades, Los Angeles-based TNI Design has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in interior design and architecture.

From restaurant and cafe remodels to luxury residential projects, this team does it all - delivering creative solutions that are also Earth friendly.

With a commitment to sustainability from day one, including pioneering works with hemp-based construction materials and LED lighting well before they were popularized; their ambition is clear: achieve net zero carbon emissions whenever achievable without sacrificing craftsmanship or aesthetic appeal! For more information, go to tnidesign.com.

