Aeronet Austin moves to a larger facility

Station relocates to Georgetown, Texas.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeronet Worldwide’s Austin station has moved up I-35 to the city of Georgetown. The move was motivated by the need for a larger warehouse, which will help promote Aeronet’s growth in the state’s capital. This 156,000 square foot facility features 34 total dock doors, and modern security features. The new location keeps the operation within 40 minutes of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Aeronet Austin just opened in 2021, and is well equipped to handle, both, domestic and international cargo. It is part of an expansion the company has been undertaking in Texas. Having already been present in Dallas, since 2004, Aeronet added to that with operations in Austin and Houston.

Contact General Manager Fred Clark to find out how Aeronet Austin can handle your freight and logistics needs.

About Aeronet Worldwide:
Since 1982, Aeronet has been a family-owned company dedicated to providing the very best in global logistics solutions and freight services. With associates and partners connected to every major airport and seaport throughout the world, Aeronet is fully capable to handle your cargo and Make It Happen One Shipment at a Time®. Visit Aeronet.com for more information.

