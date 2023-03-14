Bright Data: Sunshine Week Highlights Importance of Access to Public Web Data

As the United States focuses on transparency during Sunshine Week, Bright Data – the market-leading public web data platform – highlighted the critical need to preserve access to publicly available data online.

"Preserving access to public web data is critical to securing the future of transparency in free societies. Right now, there is a growing trend of some large-scale private monopolies to try to control as much public data as possible for their own commercial gain. Efforts to take away freedom of information will take us back to the dark ages. Publicly available web data belongs to everyone, to the general public, not just to the powerful. That's why we are protecting everyone's right to access publicly available data," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data.

Bright Data's proprietary technology can shine a bright light on the narrowest corners of the Internet. Through its pro bono program, The Bright Initiative, Bright Data assists nonprofit, academic and charitable organizations, helping them tackle serious social problems such as hate speech, discrimination, human trafficking and more. Recently, the New York Times used Bright Data's technology to analyze Twitter posts of previously banned users after Elon Musk's takeover of the company, uncovering posts related to election fraud, COVID-19 misinformation, and QAnon conspiracy theories.

Just as public information is the foundation of free markets, journalism and democratic government, public data underlies today's online economy. According to a recent survey of 150 IT, technology, and data analytics experts, 79% said they would be unable to operate effectively without access to public web data, and 73% said they would struggle to achieve their most important goals without it. Bright Data is at the forefront of efforts to maintain the openness of public data online against those who seek to claim the data for themselves.

Bright Data is the industry-leading public web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, nonprofits and small businesses rely on Bright Data's solutions to retrieve web data in the most efficient, reliable and flexible way so they can research, monitor and analyze it to make better and faster decisions.

