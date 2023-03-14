Publix Associates Help the Environment During Publix Serves Week

Throughout this week, more than 7,500 Publix associates across the company's seven-state operating area will be volunteering at over 200 organizations including Keep America Beautiful affiliates, parks, zoos, gardens and other nonprofits focused on environmental sustainability.

"Since our founding, Publix has been committed to being responsible citizens in our communities, and that extends to protecting and preserving our environment," said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. "We're proud to do good together for the communities we serve by protecting our natural resources."

In addition to volunteer opportunities, Publix continues to look for ways to reduce waste and protect natural resources. The company's most recent efforts focus on long-term collaborations to support freshwater restoration in the state of Florida, as well as sustainable fisheries practices.

Publix's focus on water stewardship

Last year, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in the western Everglades and the saline glades region in the eastern section of the Everglades National Park began seeing the effects of a portion of Publix's $2 million donation — water has returned to areas that needed it, allowing wildlife to survive and thrive in their natural habitat.

Publix also enhanced its commitment to marine life conservation by collaborating with Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) to analyze and understand current fishing practices within the supply chain. Over 12 years, Publix has contributed more than $600,000 to support fishery and aquaculture improvement projects and other initiatives to advance the sustainability of seafood. Among other efforts, Publix was the first U.S. retailer to join with SFP, BirdLife International and Whale and Dolphin Conservation to review and understand the risks from the unintended catch of ocean wildlife within the seafood sourcing supply chain. Publix also provided additional support toward efforts to test innovative new fishing gear, improve data collection and increase monitoring to protect sharks, whales and sea turtles.

To learn more about Publix's sustainability efforts, visit publix.com/sustainability.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,330 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.

