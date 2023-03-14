Rockin’ Wellness Inc. Vegan Nutrition Announces Continued Branding Campaign with Supermodel Donna Feldman in 2023
Donna Feldman supermodel brand ambassador for Rockin' Wellness Inc, leader in Vegan smoothie & shake supplements
Rockin’ Wellness Inc. Vegan Nutrition is proud to have Supermodel Donna Feldman as our spokeswoman for our Vegan Collagen Revitalizer in 2023
Donna’s personal insight to real-life behind-the-scenes of home life with juggling her career with being a mom will definitely inspire people. We are grateful to work with her.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockin Wellness the original vegan, nutritional company announces the continuation of our partnership in 2023 with supermodel & actress Donna Feldman for the Vegan Collagen Revitalizer.
— Allison Luker
Rockin’ Wellness Inc., one of the original, leading, and top-performing vegan, nutritional companies in the United States, is continuing an exclusive partnership with supermodel and actress Donna Feldman of our Vegan Collagen Revitalizer product.
"Being in a beauty-focused industry has allowed me to learn all of the tips and tricks of the trade. Now I've found something that has pretty much all of it in one amazing package. It's the Collagen Revitalizer from Rockin' Wellness. This natural vegan mix allows me to get all the nutrients I need in one shot to get my hair, skin, and nails on point. Taking care of myself means people in my life don't get what's left of me, they get the best of me.” said Feldman. “As a supermodel and actress, plant-based nutrition has played a vital role in my physical and mental everyday health, beauty and wellness routine. It's an honor to represent Rockin’ Wellness Inc., a brand that prioritizes superior product quality and innovation in product creation.”
“Rockin’ Wellness Inc. is proud to continue to partner with Donna Feldman as we expand our brand presence to both existing and new customers that are health and wellness conscious,” said Allison Luker, co-founder and partner. “Donna’s personal insight to real-life behind-the-scenes of home life with juggling her career with being a mom will definitely inspire people. We are grateful to work with her and have her represent our product. This product has proven itself to be an invaluable asset to our Rockin Wellness product line-up," says Luker. "In the past year, the results shown to us via actual customer reviews and photos of their own before and after journeys has been incredible and the demand for this product has soared."
Rockin’ Wellness' Vegan Collagen Revitalizer and other products are available to order through our exclusive website nationwide. We give people a way to enhance their everyday wellness routines through the daily consumption of our vegan, healthy, plant-based, Non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free and organically and sustainably grown ingredients. The Vegan Collagen Revitalizer gives the body what it needs to help restore lost collagen due to the natural aging process. We formulated our unique blend with the added benefits of 1000mg of vegan collagen peptides, protein, vitamin C, aloe vera and electrolytes. Rockin’ Wellness’ premium easy-to-use products, consisting of powdered mixes and tinctures, are precisely formulated to support gut health, strengthen the immune system, assist in mental clarity and focus and increase energy.
The Rockin’ Wellness brand ambassador partnership with model, Donna Feldman aims to promote awareness of the health benefits and ease of use, while embracing the plant-based powers of the all-natural ingredients with no fillers, additives or preservatives in our Vegan Collagen Revitalizer. The brand has been in existence since 2011 and was one of the first to create a vegan, nutritional smoothie and shake mix with our signature product being the Chocolate Cacao nutritional smoothie and shake mix.
For more information about Rockin’ Wellness, please visit us @RockinWellness on Facebook and Instagram or via our website at www.rockinwellness.com
ABOUT DONNA FELDMAN
Donna Feldman is a supermodel, actress, television host, brand ambassador, entrepreneur and mom. Her expansive career in the public eye started out with her being a Trophy presenter at the 2005 Academy Awards. That same year she went on to become a founding member of the modeling team for NBC's hit game show, Deal or No Deal, before being cast opposite Bo Derek as a series lead in Twentieth Century Fox’s, Fashion House. Donna filmed 65 episodes playing Gloria, a femme fatale from the wrong side of the tracks. Fashion House aired 6 nights a week in over 50 countries and earned Donna an international fan base.
Donna is currently the official face of the new Cadillac Celestiqk, and of Visa BlackCard. Her print campaigns include Jaguar, Revlon, Verizon Wireless, Diesel, Panasonic, Sean John, Zanetti (Italy), New Yorker (European retail chain), Biosilk, Fila, Wella, Rampage, Pleasure State VIP lingerie, Christian Audigier Swimwear, Kardashian Kollection, Felina Lingerie, Rampage, as well as spots for Ceaser’s Palace and Bellagio Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Catalog clients include Quelle (Austria), Madeleine (Germany), Venus (US) and Apart (Europe).
Her commercial appearances include spots for Djarum (Indonesia), Halifax Bank (UK), Bacardi (US), Panasonic Viera (Japan), Lynx (AXE) Aftershave, and others. She has starred in music videos opposite Justin Timberlake, Enrique Iglesias, Sugar Ray, and Dwight Yoakam. Acting credits include The Young and The Restless, Las Vegas, Chuck, Two and a Half Men, Castle, Deadliest Warrior, as well as a cameo in Adam Sandler’s feature film, Don’t Mess with the Zohan. She has been a co-host on TV Guide’s The Fashion Team, a host for Askmen.com giving dating/fashion tips for men, is a regular beauty news host of Prem Beauty Boutique for ReelKandi.tv, a special guest on Fox Business Channel’s Happy Hour and a scorching recurring panelist for Fox News Redeye, a show in which Donna is pleased to showcase her humorous and witty side.
Donna has been named as one of the sexiest women in the world by FHM, Maxim, Complex and numerous online magazines. Yet underneath the glamorous exterior she remains easy-going, down to earth, a consummate professional, a dedicated brand ambassador and actress, with a contagious smile that transforms her every project into a pleasurable experience.
Allison Luker
Rockin' Wellness Inc.
+1 516-647-5808
email us here
Rockin' Wellness all new Vegan Collagen Revitalizer featuring supermodel, Donna Feldman