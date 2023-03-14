Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,014 in the last 365 days.

Inery Opens Ambassador Program Applications - Web3 Enthusiasts Invited to Join

Inery, a layer-1 blockchain, is opening applications for new brand ambassadors, inviting all blockchain and web3 enthusiasts to join and share the brand message

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inery has announced the launch of their ambassador program, which will reward selected applicants with INR tokens.

Inery, the layer-1 blockchain currently in end stages of their testnet, and preparing to launch their novel, decentralized, approach to database management, invites the Web3 community to join its program - all you need in order to participate is have a strong online presence, a passion for Web3, and be eager to showcase and promote Inery's decentralized mission.

Inery's ambassador program is designed to unite a community of enthusiastic and committed individuals who share the same vision as Inery. This opportunity is ideal for influencers, traders, blockchain enthusiasts, or anyone with a strong interest in the future of decentralized technology.

By becoming an Inery ambassador, successful applicants will have the opportunity to represent the company through approved brand promotional activity to their followers and will be incentivized for their hard work with INR tokens – which are rising in popularity.

Those who meet the above criteria and are interested in becoming an Inery ambassador can fill out the application form and await the company's response.

This is a unique opportunity to join the Inery team and become an integral part of the Web3 revolution.

Don’t wait around, join the future of Web3 today! CLICK HERE TO APPLY

About Inery
Inery is a layer-1 blockchain and decentralized database management system that utilizes blockchain technology to provide a decentralized, secure, and trustworthy foundation for managing databases. By incorporating blockchain features and distributed database properties, Inery aims to revolutionize the way data is accessed, stored, and managed. Inery’s proprietary technology offers a paradigm shift from Web2 to Web3 in database management that is decentralized, fast, and tamper-proof. READ MORE

Tijana Gertner
INERY PTE. LTD.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Inery Opens Ambassador Program Applications - Web3 Enthusiasts Invited to Join

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more