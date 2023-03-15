Others Trade for Hope Celebrates 25 Years of Global Impact
Salvation Army Program Provides Economic Opportunity for Hundreds of Vulnerable Women Worldwide
At Others, we are proud to provide high-quality, handcrafted gifts, support women artisans, and provide a global platform to sell their creations.”NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Others Trade for Hope—a global social justice initiative of The Salvation Army—celebrates its 25th anniversary of promoting hope, independence, and dignity for 1,200 Kenyan and Bangladeshi women, many of whom have experienced vulnerability and exploitation. Since 1997, Others has trained women and men in vulnerable communities to make practical and beautiful products that are fairly traded and sold in the USA, Norway, Canada, Iceland, and New Zealand.
Others programs help combat widespread poverty, create sustainable employment, educate the next generation, and above all, provide freedom from exploitation. Over 80% of Others artisans start small businesses and purchase assets that build a sustainable future for themselves and their families.
“At Others, we are proud to provide high-quality, handcrafted gifts, support women artisans, and provide a global platform to sell their creations. We cannot underestimate the difference that dignified work and a global partnership can have to change the course of someone’s life and the lives of their children,” commented April Foster, Others Director
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Others will share ways it has been turning lives around through the touching and powerful stories of these passionate, determined, and creative artisans. These stories highlight how Others programs give artisans the hope and determination they need to provide for their families, build new homes, and send their children to school. People who once had no hope are now designing and creating products sold worldwide. Many have become leaders in their communities and help others who are struggling.
The 25th anniversary provides an opportunity to showcase the beautiful handmade products created by Others artisans. Whether crafting embroidered hearts, hand-loomed textiles, carefully crafted wooden products, or our popular sisal baskets, Others is on a mission to continue providing opportunities for people to turn their lives around for 25 more years.
"I have learned so many handicraft skills from the women in Others. I sold some of the products I made and have been able to take my children to school. Being a single mother and grandmother, this is a strength for me. The group has given me a sense of purpose, and I feel that I belong. My life has improved not only financially but also emotionally," noted one participant in the Others program.
Others Trade for Hope’s mission aligns with seven of the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals: no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, decent work, economic growth, and reduced inequalities. Behind every Others product is a unique story of dignity, independence, and hope.
About Others Trade for Hope
Others Trade for Hope (Others) is a Salvation Army initiative creating jobs for women and men to escape poverty and human trafficking in Africa and South Asia by creating handmade, fairly traded products in safe working conditions. For over 25 years, Others has trained and empowered women to develop an artisan trade resulting in intricate, desirable apparel, accessories, home & kitchen items, and seasonal products. With more than 1200 artisans, Others aims to create a pathway to independence for artisans to support themselves and their families for generations. For more information, visit www.tradeforhope.com and follow us on Instagram @OthersUSA and Facebook at www.facebook.com/OthersUSA. Contact April Foster, Director of USA Trade for Hope, for interviews at April.Foster@use.salvationarmy.org.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at over 7,000 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked #2 on the list of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information about supporting The Salvation Army or your local service centers, visit https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
