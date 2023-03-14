Nucleus Research Releases 2023 Human Capital Management Technology Value Matrix

Leaders in the HCM market include Ceridian, Infor, Oracle, UKG Pro, and UKG Ready.

Nucleus Research has released this year's Human Capital Management (HCM) Value Matrix, which examined how vendors in the market are delivering quantifiable value to organizations.

"Full-suite players continue to acquire niche point solution providers to fill in gaps in functionality to attract net-new business while minimizing customer churn rates," said Research Manager Evelyn McMullen. "In order to remain competitive, HCM vendors must focus research and development on product innovation that enables HR departments to develop and upskill their existing workforce, identify risk areas such as turnover, and provide actionable suggestions to inform future strategy."

Leading vendors in the space are doubling down investment in analytics, adding tools that provide actionable insights within the flow of work to inform strategy while minimizing time spent toggling between solutions. Nucleus expects the emergence of large language models including GPT-3 to be the next frontier of vendor investment, adding efficiency to processes such as recruiting, onboarding, and employee self-service.

Leaders in this year's Value Matrix deliver advanced functionality. They include Ceridian, Infor, Oracle, UKG Pro, and UKG Ready.

The Experts in this year's Value Matrix are organizations that deliver value through deep functionality and industry-specific capabilities. They include ADP, BambooHR, Paychex, SAP, and Workday.

Facilitators in this year's Value Matrix deliver value through greater ease of use and quick implementation. They include HiBob, isolved, Paycom, Paycor, and Unit4 due to their ease of use.

Core Providers tend to deliver core capabilities at a low price point. This year's Value Matrix Core Providers include Gusto, Namely, Paylocity, Rippling, Sage, and SyncHR.



