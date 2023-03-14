Incfile Announces Winter Entrepreneur Grant Program Winners

Deadline for Spring Applications is March 31, 2023

Incfile, a leader in online business formation and startup services, today announced the winners of its Winter Entrepreneur Grant & Scholarship Program. Incfile has two grants, the Young Entrepreneur Scholarship Grant and the Fresh Start Business Grant; both aim to help foster entrepreneurial spirit, providing one-on-one business consultation and funding to help turn big ideas into reality. To apply for the next round of Incfile's Entrepreneur Grant Program, please submit your application at incfile.com by 11:59 p.m. PST on March 31, 2023.

"It's always so inspiring to hear the stories of our entrepreneur grant applicants," said Dustin Ray, Chief Growth Officer & Co-CEO, Incfile. "Both Lily and Brian have had a great start to their entrepreneurial adventures, and they're just getting started. We can't wait to see what's next as they continue to grow."

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SCHOLARSHIP GRANT WINNER:

Lily Chen, REVAnalytics

Lily's inspiration to enter the healthcare technology field came from her grandfather's inability to access quality healthcare in rural China. Due to the lack of an early and accurate diagnosis of Diabetic Retinopathy (DR), he passed away. This loss fueled Lily's fire to make a difference. She worked for three years to build REVAnalytics, a company that increases healthcare affordability and accessibility through data solutions.

FRESH START BUSINESS GRANT WINNER:

Brian Garrett, HUE

In 2018, Brian packed up and moved 800 miles from home — and in the process, he built an entirely new network of human connections. After meeting a diverse array of people from all walks of life and belief systems, he was inspired to make authentic conversations around food and culture, so he founded HUE. HUE is a "private dinner series showcasing chefs of color and connecting people to people." It offers a safe space for dining and discovery, whether you're simply looking to enjoy a special culinary experience or make lasting, meaningful connections.

To learn more about Incfile's grant winners, please visit Incfile.com.

INCFILE'S NEXT ROUND OF ENTREPRENEUR GRANTS ARE NOW OPEN:

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SCHOLARSHIP GRANT

One young scholar with entrepreneurial spirit will receive $2,500 to continue their education, plus a one-on-one consultation with an Incfile expert to begin plotting their course to successful business ownership.

Applicants in this category must:

Attend a U.S.-based high school, trade school or university

Hold a GPA of 3.0 or higher

Have an interest in starting a business

FRESH START BUSINESS GRANT

The Fresh Start Business Grant aims to help entrepreneurs who are starting over or starting from scratch achieve success. One adult entrepreneur will receive $2,500 to put toward business startup costs, incorporation services (in their state), registered agent services for one year, annual reporting for the first year, Incfile's tax accounting bundle, an EIN number, and Google My Business set-up (if applicable).

Applicants in this category must:

Be 21 years or older

Be a U.S. resident

Be planning to start a new business or grow an existing business in a significant way

For more information about Incfile or to apply for an Incfile Entrepreneur Grant, please visit https://www.incfile.com/entrepreneur-grant. Spring and Summer grant deadlines are March 31, and June 30.

About Incfile

Incfile is a leader in online business formation and startup services. Since 2004, Incfile has simplified the process of registering and running a business for more than one million entrepreneurs and small business owners. In addition to streamlining formation and incorporation with end-to-end service, Incfile's all-in-one solution delivers a full suite of essential ongoing services like compliance, banking, bookkeeping, and more. With simple pricing, no contracts or hidden fees, $0 LLC formation, and one free year of registered agent service, Incfile offers unparalleled value for the modern entrepreneur. Incfile is proud to be recognized in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 National Awards for 2022 and Inc. Regionals for 2023. For more information, please visit www.incfile.com.

