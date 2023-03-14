InventHelp Inventor Develops an Easy Access Driver's License Holder (BDH-221)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea was divine it just came to me to have an easier way to provide your documentation to a police officer and I thought it would be more convenient and could even save lives," said an inventor from Abingdon, Maryland,"so, I invented LIFE. It provides easy access to your driver's license and registration."

The patent-pending invention provides easy access of paperwork when being pulled over by the police which avoids delays and searching all over a car interior. This saves time and increases safety for both the driver, vehicle occupants, and the officer as it would avoid the appearance of hiding drugs or searching for a weapon inside the car preventing a routine traffic stop from unnecessarily escalating out of control and possibly resulting in a scuffle, arrest, or even a shooting. Convenient and user-friendly this lightweight and compact device could potentially save lives.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

