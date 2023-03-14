DNA Brands, Inc., Shareholder Update
DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX)ATLANTA, GA, US, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNA Brands, Inc., (OTC Markets: DNAX) (“DNAX” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will now focus its efforts to relaunch the DNA Energy line of beverages. Previous to the new management taking over the company in early 2022, DNAX focused its resources on the marketing and selling of its DNA Energy drinks.
DNAX also announces that the Company will not be moving forward with the acquisition of Jumpstart Family Entertainment, LLC. Both the Company and the management at Jumpstart have mutually agreed not to move forward with the acquisition. The Company feels that a lot of money, time and energy have been invested in the development and marketing of the DNA Energy line of beverages and that it is in the best interest of the shareholders to continue to pursue this industry. Currently management is working on creating a new website to not only showcase the fundamentals of the company but to also market and sell the DNA Energy line of beverages.
The Company is currently reviewing its annual report and financials. The Company intends to file on time as to maintain its PINK Current Status with OTC Markets.
About DNA Brands, Inc.
DNA Brands, Inc. (DNAX) is a holding company focused on the development of its proprietary line of energy drinks under the label DNA Energy.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.
James Canouse
DNA Brands, Inc.
+1 404-585-0096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter