Business Legend Barbara Mulkey Joins Fundraising Specialists BrightDot as Senior Growth & Development Strategist
Barbara Mulkey, BrightDot Senior Growth & Development Strategist
I enjoyed working with their team so much, I found I was getting BrightDot involved in other community boards I serve.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It took a few years for the timing to be perfect, but when something is meant to be, you make it happen,” laughs Bill Crouch, Founder and CEO of BrightDot, discussing his recruitment of Barbara Mulkey out of retirement.
The fundraising consultancy focuses on building revenue for nonprofits and higher education. The two met when Barbara worked as General Hugh Shelton Leadership Center’s Executive Director. She hand-selected BrightDot from a crowded field to help the Center develop short-and-long range strategies for financial growth and endowments. Initially, BrightDot hosted a training retreat for the Center’s Major Gift Officer Board, which led to developing a creative fundraising campaign and building a process-oriented, sustainable fundraising plan.
The results were beyond expectations. In the first year, the Center experienced its largest gift ever, total giving increased by a factor of ten, and new relationships with leaders of nationally and internationally recognized firms were successfully established. Barbara gives much credit to BrightDot for bringing life to the Center’s mission to ‘Lead the Future with Values.’
“I enjoyed working with their team so much, I found I was getting them involved in other community boards I serve,” she continues. “At this point in my life, I’m here to serve others. I want to use my hard-won experience in business and on boards to help others. Supporting BrightDot’s mission to empower nonprofit leaders to achieve unparalleled fundraising success, I’m able to exponentially serve many more people.”
Bottomline, Barbara feels as if becoming part of the BrightDot team is a way of giving back to the company and the community that serves the higher education and nonprofit community with creativity, expertise, and enterprise that gets real results.
Entrepreneurial by nature, Barbara founded Mulkey Engineers & Consultants, Inc., a consulting firm specializing in engineering and related services for the public and private sectors. Begun at her kitchen table in 1993, the company quickly grew to 230 employees and multiple offices in four southeastern states. As a result, the firm made the list of Top 500 Engineering Companies nationally multiple times while under her leadership.
Barbara takes on leadership roles in her industry, serving in multiple roles with The American Council of Engineering Companies, President of the Board of Directors for the state organization as well as National
Director. In addition, Barbara was named a Fellow by the American Society of Civil Engineers (FASCE).
She is also a member of the Board of Directors for Ardent Mentoring, a national non-profit organization that connects social entrepreneurs with highly successful C-Suite leaders to form mentor-mentee relationships.
Barbara regularly accepts speaking engagements on a variety of topics, including entrepreneurship, values-based leadership, small business, education, women in business, work and family, and other topics.
[ Barbara Mulkey Video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuK-80HwR-o&t=4s ]
BrightDot serves as fundraising consultants with a donor-concentric strategy they call Donors Dreams Delivered, which focuses on helping non-profits engage high net worth philanthropists who provide transformational gifts. They are based in Raleigh, North Carolina and serve non-profits, higher education, museums, and associations across the nation. To learn more about BrightDot and transformational gifts visit www.thebrightdot.com.
