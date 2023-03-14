XFERALL Behavioral Health Patient Transfer Platform Launches in California
XFERALL, has officially launched in California to drastically reduce the wait times of behavioral health patients and combat overcrowding in emergency rooms.
XFERALL’s platform streamlines the challenging and time-consuming process of transfers for patients in need of behavioral health services delivering clinically appropriate treatment much more quickly”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XFERALL (pronounced Transfer-All) a national behavioral health network is launching in the state of California to drastically reduce the wait times of behavioral health patients and combat overcrowding in emergency rooms. Currently, some patients wait up to 8 hours to even days in hospital emergency rooms for proper placement to the correct facilities.
— Bryan J. Bucklew President & CEO Hospital Council
Despite major improvements in health care coverage over the past decade, substantial discrepancies persist in available behavioral health care access. For this reason, many people in the state experiencing mental health crises frequently turn to hospital emergency departments for treatment, and this number has increased by 68% over the last ten years (Source: SAMSHA). More patients are arriving in crisis at the emergency room, where the primary focus is to stabilize patients and transfer them to appropriate care settings. Visibility and access to easy, appropriate discharge or transfer options is limited, which leads to the inefficient allocation of significant space, resources, and staff time to identify a transfer solution.
XFERALL is a real-time, national behavioral health network that proactively matches patient needs to facility capabilities, connecting health care professionals digitally, to nearby facilities with the resources to meet patients’ specific needs. The platform can be implemented with any hospital and crisis response operation to convert the transferring of behavioral patients into a completely digitally streamlined process. XFERALL has been endorsed by the Hospital Council - Northern & Central California to coordinate their efforts to combat the ever growing crisis.
“XFERALL’s platform streamlines the challenging and time-consuming process of transfers for patients in need of behavioral health services, alleviating laborious administrative burdens and delivering clinically appropriate treatment much more quickly.” - Bryan J. Bucklew President & CEO Hospital Council - Northern & Central California
XFERALL expedites outbound patient transfers and accelerates inbound patient referrals with a feature rich electronic platform that streamlines and automates every step of the patient transfer process. Health care facilities and states that have implemented the XFERALL solution have seen faster patient transfers and better patient care. Health care organizations using XFERALL have experienced lower costs and and an overall reduction in patient transfer times on average.
Shasta Regional Medical Center, located in Redding California will also be joining the XFERALL Behavioral Health Patient Transfer Network in February of 2023 with the initial launch in California. Mr. Mitchelson describes his hospital’s motivation to improve the experience for community members experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
"Shasta Regional is very excited to partner with XFERALL in 2023. We believe this program will enhance the collaboration between facilities in the region, and provide a positive experience for our community members in need." said Mark Mitchelson, Chief Nursing Officer at Shasta Regional Medical Center
XFERALL is leading the way to combat this on-going crisis to reduce wait times in Emergency Departments and most importantly get patients the right care, right away.
“Too many patients in crisis are waiting too long for care. We know that outcomes are better when patients’ care is not delayed and is accessible in their community. XFERALL works to deliver solutions that address the serious challenges of crowded emergency departments, clinician burnout, and delays in care.” said Nathan Read, CEO, XFERALL.
XFERALL is currently in over 10 states now including the state of California and continues to grow nationwide. XFERALL’s overarching mission is to bring their platform to all 50 states to reduce overcrowding in emergency rooms and expedite transfer times for patients in need.
For more information about how XFERALL can help you or your facility sign up for free demonstration at: https://www.xferall.com/state-of-california-demo-sign-up
