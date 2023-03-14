ucrop.it, official 2BSvs partner platform for Sustainable Landscape Verification in LATAM

ucrop.it is endorsed by 2BS as an official platform in Latin America to scale criteria of the 2BSvs certification.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ucrop.it was recognized by 2BS as an official platform in LATAM for Landscape Sustainability Verification. The ucrop.it tool "Sustainable Landscape Verification" allows to know if a field is eligible as a sustainable origin of biomass according to the requirement of certain sustainable standards aligned with the demands of international markets. The algorithm was endorsed by the 2BS Association, to scale these criteria of the 2BSvs certification.

The voluntary scheme 2BSvs is recognized by the European Commission under the Directive (EU) 2018/2001 (RED II). This directive settles the sustainability requirements for the supply chain of bioliquids, biofuels and fuels made from biomass. The 2BSvs guidelines value virtuous agricultural approaches and enable the demonstration of players’ compliance with current regulations.

After registering in ucrop.it and uploading their farms and fields polygons, farmers are able to know if they meet the requirements of the 2BSvs standard, as the definition of the origin of the biomass or if it does not come from areas classified as high biodiversity or with high carbon reserves. For this process, they have 100% assistance from agronomists in the field, at no cost.

"Here at ucrop.it we are proud that 2BS has endorsed our platform in Latin America to verify and analyze the international Sustainable Landscape Verification criteria. Landscape verification and traceability of sustainable crop practices will give farmers the possibility to access new markets and better commercial conditions," said Diego Hoter, Co-Founder and CEO of ucrop.it.

While digitizing the 2BSvs protocol in ucrop.it, such standard becomes more robust thanks to the evidence that is uploaded to the Platform and endorsed by the farmer related to the Sustainable Landscape Verification algorithm -developed by ucrop.it. This algorithm is performed on the farm and field polygons, resulting on a digitally verified report by an accredited Validation & Verification Body (VVB) and the carbon emissions footprint of the crops being managed upon said polygons within the 2BSvs carbon footprint calculator.

"Thanks to ucrop.it, Latin America players will now have access to a platform that will facilitate their crops’ sustainability demonstration in a simple and effective way. The digitalization of this process will open an opportunity for geographical scalability and robustness as the digital report of Sustainable Landscape Verification is strong evidence of sustainability. This report being validated by an accredited body and the eventual management of the carbon footprint of the crops with the 2BS carbon footprint calculator is all part of a solution that provides product endorsement and facilitates the certification process for our local customers”, mentioned Bruno Berken, 2BS General Director.

ucrop.it allows to register agronomic events in the field, from planting to harvest, so that sustainable practices are traced and verified, accurately and safely. By recording the Crop StoriesTM on the platform, farmers can know which standards their fields and crops apply to and follow environmental indicators (such as Environmental Impact Coefficient: EIQ, Carbon Footprint and 4Rs Fertilization) to continuously improve their impact on the environment, while promoting agreements between different actors in the value chain. For this, the tool has different ecosystems that act as "secure digital environments for agreements", in which farmers can visualize the agreements their crops and fields apply to in order to know their potential profit, sign the agreements they choose with different actors and in this way obtain benefits in the short, medium and long term.

"Today, consumers demand more sustainable production at all stages in the agri-food chain. It is important to continue working on the generation of strategic alliances with key actors in the value chain, which enhance and facilitate the construction of a more sustainable agriculture," added Hoter.

About ucrop.it

ucrop.it is a digital, secure platform powered by Blockchain that transforms sustainability into a simple, achievable, and profitable process. Farmers are free users who can enter into agreements with member-companies of their choice, sharing their verified, digitized Crop StoryTM in exchange for financial incentives and commercial benefits. ucrop.it enables easy recording, traceability, and verification of sustainable crops in a safe and crypto- confidential environment.

ucrop.it was founded in 2018 by Diego Hoter, Matías O’Keefe, and Marcos Botta, industry veterans with a diverse range of expertise in both the agribusiness and technology verticals. As a leading start-up in the agtech industry, ucrop.it is operational in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, and the United States.

Distinguished as one of the three most innovative start-ups in South America by the international financial center Abu Dhabi Global Market, ucrop.it was selected as one of the winners in the "Sustainable Agtech Challenge" of the United Nations Environment Programme for its contribution to developing more sustainable farming.

Furthermore, ucrop.it was a finalist of the "Radicle Carbon & Soil Challenge", an initiative that seeks to invest in and support the most innovative agro-technological solutions; it was chosen by John Deere as one of the 7 companies participating in the "Startup Collaborator 2022" program to develop innovative solutions focused on sustainability; and it was the winner of "Acelerar España" program, a philanthropic initiative of Fundación Acelerar España that helps promote the internationalization of Argentine start-ups in Europe.

ucrop.it also has submitted credentials to the non-profit organization BIOLST to join a project with the aim of rewarding farmers who have seen a switch in agricultural practices.

About 2BS

2BS supports fuel & biomass producers and traders in their sustainability certification. For over 10 years, 2BS has been valuing virtuous agricultural approaches and developing technical know-how in partnership with experts from the agricultural world. Our guidelines are easy to implement, and 2BSvs certification is recognized by the European Commission.

