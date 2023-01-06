ucrop.it agtech was selected by three business accelerators

Ucrop.it will be accelerated by Plug & Play in Brazil and the United States, Newchip in the United States, and by the Creative Destruction Lab in Canada and USA

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, January 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its exponential growth, ucrop.it received several awards, investments, and recognitions, and continues to grow stronger. Now, the platform is happy to announce its participation in three different acceleration programs.

One of them is Plug & Play, an innovation platform that links the best start-ups with the largest technology companies. ucrop.it is now part of its ecosystem, made up of 50,000 start-ups, more than 500 companies, investment funds, universities, and various government agencies across the world. The aim behind this initiative is to gather a select network of stakeholders to work together in the design, development, and implementation of technologies for the future.

The digital solution will also participate in Newchip's Master Series A Program. This accelerator belongs to a global ecosystem of funds, accelerators, and start-up studios. Its main goal is to provide start-ups with tools, skills, and a network to scale their businesses. The program already exists in more than 100 countries with a portfolio of more than 1,000 companies, including ucrop.it.

In addition, for the second year running, the digital solution is taking part in the Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) acceleration program, which offers an objectives-based program for companies working in science and technology. The accelerator operates in different categories, one of them being Agriculture, aimed at founders who create applicable solutions throughout the entire agricultural value chain.

“We are honored to have been chosen by these well-known acceleration programs. Being part of these programs allows us to meet investors and potential clients, which translates into networking and boosting opportunities with other stakeholders. We aim to continue developing to reach more and more farmers and companies, and especially, to continue expanding in the markets of Brazil and the United States,” Marcos Botta, CIO (Chief Innovation Officer) and co founder of ucrop.it said.

In a global context where sustainability standards are being set higher than ever, a platform like ucrop.it stands out. For farmers, it became paramount to prove their sustainable practices to remain competitive in a constantly changing market. In addition, businesses that work with agricultural raw materials need to be certain of their origin and how they are produced to satisfy consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and avoid risks of greenwashing. ucrop.it responds to all these demands.

The agtech was founded in 2018 and began operating in Argentina. As a result of its expansion plan, the company now operates in Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, the United States and, it has recently reached the Mexican market. Multinational agricultural companies across the value chain comprise its client portfolio: from exporters to seedbeds and leading biotechnology companies such as Bayer, Don Mario, Tomorrow Foods, and Bimbo, among others.

The evolution of agriculture through knowledge and technology is a constant. Facilitating these tools for farmers helps accelerate the sustainable transformation of this industry. That is why ucrop.it continues to grow, because it sees farmers as agents of change, and offers them a customized platform that allows them to verify their sustainable practices and be rewarded for them.