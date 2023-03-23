AW Properties Global Announces Upcoming Auction Sale of Equestrian Estate on 88+ Acres Near New York City

Aerial View Pool and Cabana Paddock

Upcoming Auction of Newton, NJ Equestrian Estate Ideal for Use as a Home, Family Compound, Wedding Venue or Business Retreat

With the potential for a wide range of uses, Wonderland Farms could serve as a home, family compound, equestrian estate, wedding venue or business retreat.” — Diana M. Peterson, Esq.

NEWTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global and its auction division AuctionWorks is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of Wonderland Farms, an equestrian estate set on 88+ acres near New York City and Newark Airport. The property is being sold in an online auction concluding Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Noon EST. Pre-auction offers are highly encouraged!

“Wonderland Farms is a truly exceptional property set on 88+ Acres just over one hour from New York City and Newark Airport, making it the perfect home, family compound, equestrian estate, wedding venue or business retreat” said Diana M. Peterson, Esq., CEO of AW Properties Global. “Its versatility is demonstrated by having frequently hosted successful events for over 500 people. With no adjacent neighbors and one side backing onto state forest, privacy is ensured at this amenity rich compound.”

The main house of this equestrian estate has approximately 5,000 square feet of living space, including five spacious bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one- half bath. A hallmark of the house is the expansive 2,000 square foot blue-stone entertaining area, complete with an outdoor kitchen that seamlessly integrates with the indoor living spaces. Multiple stone stairways lead to the stunning 60 foot + kidney-shaped pool and pool cabana equipped with a convertible bedroom, bar, and kitchen with refrigerator and sink.

The grounds feature miles of trails offering endless outdoor recreational activities: horseback riding, hiking, berry picking, ATV riding, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, ice skating, and ponds for ice-skating and hockey in the winter. There are also designated areas for skeet shooting and a pistol/archery range on the property. For a more refined afternoon, enjoy a game of tennis on the court complete with a guest viewing area at the elegant Gazebo. The stable, located within a short walking distance, features a riding arena and dressage area. Two magnificent spring-fed ponds, teeming with large-mouth bass and other fish, offer hours of thrilling angling experiences. For those seeking a more relaxed pace, a stunning lighted water fountain and swan boats provide the perfect venue for a tranquil 1.5 acre pond cruise.

“With only four families owning the property since 1810, this equestrian estate now up for auction is an extraordinary find. It has hosted incredible events attended by extraordinary people – President Eisenhower, for example, was a frequent guest at the residence,” Peterson said. “For those seeking even more land, there is the option to expand to 125 acres with contiguous, adjacent acreage.”

The property is fully farmland assessed and located in Hampton Township. Hampton Township boasts one of the largest business districts in Sussex County, New Jersey. The property is just a few minutes from historic Newton, the County Seat of Sussex. Newton offers an array of shopping options, dining choices, and hosts one of New Jersey’s top-rated hospital services.

According to Peterson, “this is an exciting opportunity for individuals or organizations seeking a prime location that is close to New York City and Newark Airport in beautiful Sussex County, New Jersey. With the potential for a wide range of uses, Wonderland Farms could serve as a home, family compound, equestrian estate, wedding venue or business retreat.”

This property is co-listed with John Schlaffer of Clearview Realty. Interested parties are invited to schedule a private showing of the home, its outbuildings and grounds. To schedule a showing, contact John Schlaffer at Clearview Realty.

The online auction will conclude on Wednesday, May 3 at Noon EST. Pre-auction offers are highly encouraged!

Learn more at www.awproperties.com.