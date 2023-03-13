AW Properties Global Lists Turnkey Banquet Hall, Catering & Wedding Venue Facility and Business in Fraser, MI For Sale

Approx. 16,500 SF Banquet Hall Building Banquet Hall with Indoor Seating for up to 700 People Plus 3,000 SF Garden Patio Approx. 3,074 SF Wedding Chapel

Bankruptcy Court Orders Listing of Successful Banquet, Catering & Wedding Venue Business at $4.25 M While Real Estate Alone Recently Appraised at $5 M!

This is the perfect opportunity for a company looking to get into the banquet hall, catering and wedding venue business or an existing company looking to geographically diversify in Michigan,” — Diana Peterson

FRASER, MI, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global (https://www.awproperties.com) is pleased to announce the sale of a highly successful banquet, catering and wedding venue facility and business located in Fraser, Michigan (https://www.awproperties.com/product/banquet-hall-for-sale-with-wedding-venue-and-catering-business-in-fraser-mi/).

The property is co-listed with Michael Scheid of Thomas Hospitality Group (https://www.thomashospitality.com/)

According to Diana Peterson, CEO of Northbrook based AW Properties Global, “this property is turnkey and ideal for banquets and weddings both large and small. The banquet hall for sale includes three banquet spaces that are both elegant and well-appointed with indoor and outdoor options. The banquet hall has indoor seating for up to 700 people with two rooms opened up to seat 450 people and another private room with seating up to 250 people. The outdoor garden provides an approximately 3,000 SF private rental space. In addition to the on-site events, 25% of the company’s annual revenue is generated by off- site catering.”

Set in charming Fraser, Michigan on an approximately 5.6 acre parcel, this property is well located approximately thirty minutes from downtown Detroit, Michigan and three hours from Grand Rapids, Michigan. “This is the perfect opportunity for a company looking to get into the banquet hall, catering and wedding venue business or an existing company looking to geographically diversify in Michigan,” said Peterson.

The property for sale along with the business is extremely well situated for a retail use on a road that sees 20,000 cars/views per day. Some of the highlights of this property include a newly constructed wedding chapel and recently renovated banquet halls. In addition to the real estate, assets included in the sale are five catering trucks including a large truck with refrigeration designed to hold food on site at large events until it is served. The current owner will stay on for one year to assure a smooth transition for the new ownership group.

The property has an asking price of only $4.25 million. According to Peterson, “The real estate alone (without the business) was previously valued at $5 million, so even at the current asking price this is a great deal."

“Selling specialty use properties and real estate plus a business is an area where our team at AW Properties Global has a proven track record,” said Peterson. “Using our proprietary marketing database and leveraging our nationwide platform, we frequently attract offers from around the country from a qualified pool of serious and ready buyers. This enables us to accelerate the sale of a property and achieve the highest possible price. We are currently offering for sale and/or auction other specialty use properties including a one-of- a- kind restaurant and music venue in Ferndale, Michigan as well as an equestrian estate set on 88+ acres in Newton, New Jersey that could be an excellent wedding venue, bed and breakfast, family compound or corporate retreat.”

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global, in conjunction with AuctionWorks (our online marketplace), offers a full suite of best in class real estate services including real estate consulting, brokerage, investment sales and auctions. We provide unparalleled disposition, acquisition, site selection, leasing and portfolio analysis services. Our senior professionals offer our clients creative, strategic solutions that maximize value and reduce cost. Learn more at http://www.awproperties.com/.

