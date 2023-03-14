Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,201 in the last 365 days.

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave, this shows the new Pedestals which are used with PTZ cameras.

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave, the new studio Pedestal.

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave comes in two versions. Here is the one without video head.

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave comes in two versions. Here is the one without video head.

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave comes in two versions. Here is the one with video head.

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave with video head.

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave - Automation in the TV studio - with the PTZ Pedestal, Second Wave has created another innovative product.

COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video and television studios are undergoing a transformation and large studio cameras are being replaced by PTZ cameras. One of the main reasons for this is the controllability of PTZ cameras and the resulting increase in automation in the studio environment. Many PTZ cameras also have facial recognition and auto-tracking capabilities, allowing them to detect and track people in front of the camera. Obviously, this means that fewer camera operators are needed in the studio. And that we are on the way to fully automated studios is also clear.

The support systems for the new PTZ studio cameras will be an important building block on the way. It is clear that the days of the old, heavy Pedestals are coming to an end. But what comes next?

SCHNITTPUNKT has dealt intensively with this question in recent months and has now developed the Second Wave PTZ Pedestal, which is available both in the SCHNITTPUNKT online shop and via the SCHNITTPUNKT dealer network. It has been taken into account that PTZ cameras do not have to carry heavy loads. The space conditions in the studio were also taken into account. Second Wave's PTZ Pedestal has a much smaller base size and therefore requires less space.

The first version of the PTZ Pedestal is available in two versions. One with a video head and one without. This allows existing video heads (100mm half-shells) to be used with the new PTZ pedestal. In the first version, all control is done manual.

The PTZ Pedestal complements Second Wave's range of Pedestals. Second Wave offers standard Pedestals with load capacities from 15 to 75 kg.

Second Wave is a trademark of SCHNITTPUNKT UG.

Thomas Nowara
SCHNITTPUNKT UG
+49 1516 3493477
punkt@schnittpunkt.de
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

You just read:

PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more