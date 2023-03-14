PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave
PTZ Pedestal from Second Wave - Automation in the TV studio - with the PTZ Pedestal, Second Wave has created another innovative product.COLOGNE, NRW, GERMANY, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video and television studios are undergoing a transformation and large studio cameras are being replaced by PTZ cameras. One of the main reasons for this is the controllability of PTZ cameras and the resulting increase in automation in the studio environment. Many PTZ cameras also have facial recognition and auto-tracking capabilities, allowing them to detect and track people in front of the camera. Obviously, this means that fewer camera operators are needed in the studio. And that we are on the way to fully automated studios is also clear.
The support systems for the new PTZ studio cameras will be an important building block on the way. It is clear that the days of the old, heavy Pedestals are coming to an end. But what comes next?
SCHNITTPUNKT has dealt intensively with this question in recent months and has now developed the Second Wave PTZ Pedestal, which is available both in the SCHNITTPUNKT online shop and via the SCHNITTPUNKT dealer network. It has been taken into account that PTZ cameras do not have to carry heavy loads. The space conditions in the studio were also taken into account. Second Wave's PTZ Pedestal has a much smaller base size and therefore requires less space.
The first version of the PTZ Pedestal is available in two versions. One with a video head and one without. This allows existing video heads (100mm half-shells) to be used with the new PTZ pedestal. In the first version, all control is done manual.
The PTZ Pedestal complements Second Wave's range of Pedestals. Second Wave offers standard Pedestals with load capacities from 15 to 75 kg.
Second Wave is a trademark of SCHNITTPUNKT UG.
