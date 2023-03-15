KT Cap Consulting and Clean Solution LLC formalized collaboration through MoU signing

B. Bolor-Erdene, Founder and CEO for Clean Solution LLC KT Cap Consulting Managing Partner Kenny Thing

Singapore based KT Cap Consulting (KTCC) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mongolia based Clean Solution LLC.

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KT Cap Consulting announced its partnership with Mongolia based Clean Solution LLC which aims to strengthen cooperation and collaboration in the field of green, sustainable finance as well as fintech, cyber insurance & healthtech.

Speaking at the virtual event, Kenny Thing, Founder & Managing Partner, KTCC said: "We would like to thank Clean Solution LLC for their dedication and support in bringing this MoU to fruition. Working in collaboration with Clean Solution LLC means that we can test new business models taking into consideration of prevalence of a nomadic lifestyle and using technologies to reach a wider population. In South-east Asia, the collaboration helps create a new focus on sustainable fintech and finance for its clients and digital ecosystem”

KT Cap Consulting is a leading boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore with operations in Malaysia, and invests in technology start-ups mainly in finance/healthcare and human resources that add value to its portfolio of clients in SEA.

The objective of MoU signing was to exchange cross-domain expertise and technical information between both parties as both parties will delve into potential establishment of new entities in Mongolia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore. It will also provide opportunities for the professional development of working staff to learn from one another and foster the exchange of best practices. The MoU is initially set to be in force for one year.

Clean Solution LLC in Mongolia, creates and supports a mutually supportive, co-developing and efficient business ecosystem for businesses. Currently, Clean Solution LLC is exploring to help local fintech, technology and sustainable development companies successfully enter and operate in the Southeast Asian/Central Asian market and adopt best practices and practices.

During the event, B. Bolor-Erdene, Founder of Clean Solutions Ltd said “We are happy to have signed a memorandum of cooperation with KT Cap Consulting, and we are confident that business cooperation in the fields of sustainable development, fintech, health, and human resources would expand further.

About Clean Solution LLC

Clean Solution provides business and financial consulting services to local companies in many sectors. Since its establishment in 2015, it has been working to attract investments and financing for sustainable and green businesses and projects, advise businesses to successfully enter new markets, exchange and introduce international best practices and knowledge.

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it works with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local startups in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com