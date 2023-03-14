M2Bio Sciences announces Nicola Royce as M2Biome Managing Director

M2Bio Sciences (OTCBB:MRES)

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Institute of Biomedical Research (OTC PINK: MRES) ("M2Bio Sciences'' or the "Company"), a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce that Nicola Royce has joined the M2Bio Sciences Team as the M2Biome Managing Director. The M2Biome division relates to all nutrition aspects of M2Bio Sciences and associated education. There is increasing evidence to elucidate the link between the gut and all-things health, and how important it is to optimise the microbiome through lifestyle. The aim of M2Biome is to provide products that meet specific needs of various population groups that are evidence-based, of the highest quality and environmentally sustainable.

An experienced and registered Dietitian, Nicola Royce holds a demonstrated history of working in the health care and health product industry. She has a special interest in diabetes and related comorbidities.

Having grown up on a farm in Zimbabwe, where her family practiced farm-to-fork with their own vegetable garden and livestock, Nicola was exposed to food being ‘medicine’ from a young age. She is passionate about plants and loves collecting interesting species from various places when she travels locally.

Her interest in the sciences, love of food, and obsession with plants serendipitously lead her to study Dietetics, which she completed through the University of Pretoria. Nicola then undertook her Community Service year in Northern Kwa-Zulu Natal, where her eyes were opened to how rife type 2 diabetes is and how poorly this was being managed, sparking her interest in learning more about this condition. Her work experience includes a role at a health food company and a diabetes company. Over the years she has gained skills in researching functional food products, social media, marketing and education content development.

In her own words: “As a result of my experience, I am a strong advocate for the prevention, management, and possible remission of type 2 diabetes.”

Simple. Fresh. Nutritious

This is the key to following a balanced eating plan, and her mantra as a dietitian. She believes that simplifying core nutrition concepts should enable everyone to follow a healthy eating pattern.

“My vision for the M2Biome division is to provide products that improve health, performance, longevity, and quality of life, and that are evidence-based, of the highest quality, and environmentally sustainable. I also aim to provide health education to upskill and empower people to make informed decisions about nutrition and lead a healthy lifestyle” said Nicola Royce.

‘’We are very fortunate to have Nicola on the M2Bio Sciences team and leading up the M2Biome Division. Obesity and Diabetes are rampant and we must find different evidence-based clinical methods to treat those afflicted. The amount of processed foods we consume is insane and deadly. It must stop. Nicola with so much empathy and deep knowledge of the space will without a doubt be making a very big mark in the space.’’ said Jeff Robinson, CEO, M2Bio Sciences.

