Buckwheat Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Region Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast period 2023-2030
According to the DataM market research report, the Global buckwheat Market is growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030
On July 01, 2022, Kröner-Stärke launched sustainable buckwheat flour, especially for the bakery.

Buckwheat is a cultivated crop plant in the knotweed family mostly cultivated for the seeds and as a cover crop. Seeds of buckwheat are consumed as cereal grains. Buckwheat is gluten-free and is used in buckwheat tea or in the process of flour, noodles, and groats. Buckwheat is becoming more popular due to its health benefits. It is a rich source of protein, carbohydrates, fibre, and calories. Buckwheat is mostly harvested in Russia, Kazakhstan, China, and Central and Eastern Europe.
Market Size Growth Rate:
According to the DataM market research report, the global buckwheat market size was valued at US$ XX billion in 2022, it is projected to reach US$ XX billion by 2030, with growth at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Buckwheat is mostly used for its vitamin content such as vitamins A, D, B12, and B6 and niacin, and thiamine. It contains eight essential amino acids including lysine. Buckwheat seeds are rich in complex carbohydrates and protein. Increasing consumers demand the healthy and nutritional food products helps to boost the market growth.
Market Drivers:
The increase in the health benefits awareness of the consumption of buckwheat helps to boost the market growth. Consumption of buckwheat is good for heart health. It is a rich source of fibre which helps to improve blood cholesterol levels and reduces the risk of heart disease, strokes, obesity, and diabetes.
Fibres in the buckwheat help in digestion. It is also beneficial in weight loss and preventing cardiovascular disease. It is a rich source of antioxidants and contains plant compounds like rutin. It has a moderate effect on the blood sugar level.
Also, most food items that can be used in the food and beverage industries can also be combined with buckwheat flour for additional uses. Thus, the expanding application of buckwheat flour in a variety of food products is a significant factor in the expansion of the worldwide buckwheat market.
Market Restraints:
Buckwheat causes a reaction in consumers with buckwheat allergies. Consumers with this allergy will have some symptoms like swelling in the mouth or hives. Buckwheat allergies are common in the United States. Inflammation and sensitivity-related side effects may cause consumers to select other healthy solutions, which could hamper the market's growth.
Also, a lack of consumer awareness about buckwheat and its health benefits hampers the market growth. A decrease in the production of buckwheat year on year is one of the major restraints of the market.
Market Opportunities:
An increase in the manufacturer's focus on launching new products in the market, followed by a mergers and acquisitions strategy creates new opportunities for the market. Also, the increase use of advanced technologies and automation in the processing of buckwheat creates tremendous scope in the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic affected the buckwheat market negatively. Geographical expansion, corporate collaboration, and partnership opportunities are being hampered by covid 19 in 2020. Also, in 2020, import-export restrictions were imposed by various governments in every region, including North America, Asia, and Europe. In the food and beverage industry, these constraints are thereby impeding the expansion of the buckwheat market.
However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a trend towards natural and plant-based foods as well as personal care, animal feed, and other items, which raised the demand for buckwheat globally.
Recent Developments in the Industry:
On July 01, 2022, Kröner-Stärke launched sustainable buckwheat flour, especially for the bakery. It has high nutritional value and sensory quality which helps to fulfil consumers' demand for clean labels. Because the product is cold swelling when it is delivered, thickening dough mixes without heating them is simple.
On August 03, 2021, Lil Bucks launched sprouted buckwheat in the United States. A popular superfood in Australia that is high in protein, fibre, and magnesium is sprouted buckwheat, which is used in the Lil Bucks range of crispy snacks and toppings.
On March 28, 2022, Else Nutrition launched plant-based baby cereals in the market. These cereals are gluten-free with nine amino acids and more than 20 essential minerals and vitamins.
Market Segmentation:
As per the research analysis, the global buckwheat market is segmented by product type into unhulled, raw & roasted, by source into organic and inorganic, by form into groats, flour, flakes and others, by application into food & beverages, animal feed, personal care & cosmetics and others.
Based on the source, the organic segment is estimated to hold a significant market share in the forecast period (2023-2030). An increase in the consumer demand for organic food products across the world helps to boost segment growth in the forecast period. Due to the rising global demand for chemical-free food goods, as well as an increase in demand for products that are both healthy and delicious, organic buckwheat has become the consumer's top choice.
Geographical Classification:
The global buckwheat market is segmented into major countries, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Asia-Pacific Buckwheat Market:
Asia-Pacific is witnessing major demand for buckwheat owing to changes in the eating habits of the consumers and rising health benefits awareness of the buckwheat. China, Japan, and India accounted largest market share due to the presence of major industry players such as Homestead Organics, Wels Ltd., Birkett Mills, Krishna India and Ladoga LLC. These key players follow merger and acquisition strategies to expand their business.
North America Buckwheat Market:
North American region accounted largest market share due to its developed food services sectors such as bakery, confectionery, and others, where the demand for healthier and nutritious food is increasing. Consumers in developed countries such as the United States and Canada looking for nutrient-rich products free of chemicals. Buckwheat is predominantly employed as a healthier & natural alternative in the expanding sectors and applications in the region, including food & drinks, animal feed, personal care & cosmetics, and others.
Europe Buckwheat Market:
An increase in the consumer demand for healthy food in developed countries like Germany, U.K., France, and Italy helps to boost regional growth. An increase in the production and consumption of the buckwheat in the region helps to boost regional growth. Also, an increase in the consumers disposable income and increasing willing to spend on the healthy food helps to boost market growth.
Competitive Analysis:
There are numerous international, regional, and local suppliers in the global buckwheat industry. The competition in the local market is fierce. The vendors compete based on price, product quality, dependability, and aftermarket services. As a result, to prosper and survive in a competitive market, suppliers must provide cost-efficient and effective products.
Major Companies:
Major key companies working towards the market's growth include ADM, Wilmar International Limited, Nabat Organic, Kothari Tea Enterprises, Skvyrskyi Grain Processing Factory Ltd, The Birkett Mills, Minn-Dak Growers Ltd, Bulk Barn Foods Limited and others.
